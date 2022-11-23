New England Patriots links 11/23/22 - Serving up some Patriots-Vikings pre-game appetizers

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Vikings updated Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Vikings: A three-step plan for the Patriots to get a win on Thanksgiving night.
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 key players to watch as the Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings. 1. Mac Jones. “Despite an offensive output of just three points, Mac Jones had one of his best games of the season against a tough Jets defense, completing 85.2 percent of his passes for 246 yards and a 104.6 quarterback rating.”
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production.
- Mike Dussault highlights Slater, Belichick recalling Kevin O’Connell’s Patriots roots.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous.
- Transaction: Patriots sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets practice squad.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Devin McCourty - Adrian Phillips - Bill Belichick.
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays vs. Jets. (5.47 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs. Jets. (3.44 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Thanksgiving Day Patriots vs. Vikings Week 12 preview: Players to watch, game prediction.
- CBS Boston previews Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving night: News, notes, and fun facts.
- Mark Daniels lists three things the Pats must do in order to beat the Minnesota Vikings. 1. Limit turnovers, score in the red zone.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) The Patriots’ mouthwatering Thanksgiving battle will be decided by these three matchups. 1. How the game will play out in the trenches.
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for during Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving night. 1. Swarming Justin Jefferson.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Three key matchups to watch as Patriots travel to Minnesota. 1. Patriots secondary vs. Justin Jefferson.
- Karen Guregian notes the Patriots have just a short week to prep for the Vikings ‘explosive’ arsenal.
- Mike Reiss talks about the Patriots hoping to ‘flip the switch’ in the red zone and score more TDs.
- Dakota Randall takes a look at Tuesday’s Patriots injury report: Great news on David Andrews.
- Mark Daniels tells us why the Pats’ defensive players are excited to take on a talented Minnesota Vikings offense.
- Dakota Randall reminds us of the Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen exchange from 2018.
- Tom E. Curran says that the Patriots will go as far as defense can carry them.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots help ailing offensive line, sign Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad to active roster. McDermott was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017.
- Tom E. Curran says the Patriots aren’t good, but at least they’re interesting.
- Hayden Bird highlights what Bill Belichick had to say about Trent Brown, ‘negative plays’ of Patriots’ offense: “Penalties and negative plays, we have to do a better job of eliminating those.”
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon reveals sack celebration origin.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison make Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinal list.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots Thanksgiving tradition comes down to butt one, infamous play.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Trailer for Julian Edelman’s “A Football Life” released.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss Marcus Jones’ exciting play, the injury to David Andrews, the impact of the OL’s struggles on Mac Jones and More. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Caleb Stene (Gridiron Heroics) Week 12 preview: New England vs. Minnesota. This is a big game for the Patriots as they try to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) A decade of butt jokes and misery, it’s the Butt Fumble’s birthday.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A great trio of Thanksgiving games is looming.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Thanksgiving 2022: Schedule guide, picks, odds, injuries.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Players of the Week. AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: Marcus Jones.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 11 2022 NFL awards. Play of the week: 86-yard punt return for touchdown by Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 11. Patriots: Bill Belichick can’t be happy with the miscues: The Patriots finished with eight penalties for 55 yards in Sunday’s win over the Jets, numbers that won’t thrill the Hall of Fame head coach. Two of those penalties led to missed field goals by Nick Folk, taking a total of six points off the board by New England.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Hendon Hooker, Zach Wilson, OBJ’s future, best NFL team.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams fighting for wild card spots: Patriots and Bengals rising, Jets falling.
- Tyler Dragon (USA Today) NFL Week 11 coaching grades: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys get high marks while Broncos, Vikings fail.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 picks: Patriots shock Vikings on Thanksgiving, Cowboys steamroll Giants, Packers upset Eagles.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) To have a chance to win collusion case, NFLPA will need access to key texts, emails.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL wisely has been careful about crypto sponsorships.
