New England Patriots links 11/23/22 - Serving up some Patriots-Vikings pre-game appetizers

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears
LB Anfernee Jennings celebrates
Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Caleb Stene (Gridiron Heroics) Week 12 preview: New England vs. Minnesota. This is a big game for the Patriots as they try to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) A decade of butt jokes and misery, it’s the Butt Fumble’s birthday.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A great trio of Thanksgiving games is looming.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL Thanksgiving 2022: Schedule guide, picks, odds, injuries.
  • Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Players of the Week. AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: Marcus Jones.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 11 2022 NFL awards. Play of the week: 86-yard punt return for touchdown by Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 11. Patriots: Bill Belichick can’t be happy with the miscues: The Patriots finished with eight penalties for 55 yards in Sunday’s win over the Jets, numbers that won’t thrill the Hall of Fame head coach. Two of those penalties led to missed field goals by Nick Folk, taking a total of six points off the board by New England.
  • Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Hendon Hooker, Zach Wilson, OBJ’s future, best NFL team.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams fighting for wild card spots: Patriots and Bengals rising, Jets falling.
  • Tyler Dragon (USA Today) NFL Week 11 coaching grades: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys get high marks while Broncos, Vikings fail.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 picks: Patriots shock Vikings on Thanksgiving, Cowboys steamroll Giants, Packers upset Eagles.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) To have a chance to win collusion case, NFLPA will need access to key texts, emails.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL wisely has been careful about crypto sponsorships.

