10 years after a memorable last appearance on Thanksgiving Day, the New England Patriots will be back: the 6-4 Patriots will take on the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings on the road on Thursday night, the first of four straight primetime games for the team.

The Patriots are entering the contest off three straight victories, while the Vikings are coming off a disappointing 40-3 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the difference in recent success, however, the game projects to be a highly-contested one between one of the NFL’s best defenses on the New England side, and an explosive offense on Minnesota’s.

For the Patriots, a win on a short week would be big: currently the sixth seed in the AFC, a victory would help them stay in a good position in the playoff race.

