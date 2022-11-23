Patriots vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: Isaiah Wynn out, David Andrews questionable for Week 12

The New England Patriots will visit the Minnesota Vikings without Isaiah Wynn.

The starting offensive tackle has been ruled out for Thanksgiving after being listed as a non-participant throughout the short week of preparations due to a foot injury.

An additional four members of the active roster will make the trip as questionable. That group includes center and captain David Andrews, whose season-threatening thigh injury in the first quarter last weekend against the New York Jets did not keep him away from the practice fields.

Here are the rest of the game statuses for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Vikings

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee)

Wynn started at left tackle last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 2018 first-round draft choice stayed in for 20 offensive snaps before a foot injury saw incumbent Trent Brown take over on the blindside. The Patriots have since signed Conor McDermott, the No. 211 overall pick in the 2017 class, off the Jets’ practice squad for bookend depth.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf)

C David Andrews (thigh)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

Vikings

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee)

Each of New England’s questionable practiced in a partial capacity amid the quick turnaround to Minnesota. But the lone name added on Wednesday would be Cajuste, who has played every offensive down over the past two games at right tackle after being activated off injured reserve. The West Virginia product is now dealing with a calf issue. The Patriots removed linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings from the final injury report, while the Vikings removed Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in Justin Jefferson and Za’Darius Smith.