LIVE SCORE Patriots 0 : 0 Vikings
Patriots vs. Vikings: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

New England looks to improve to 7-4 on the season.

It was two drastic different outcomes for the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings last weekend. As Marcus Jones took a last-second punt return to the house to give the Patriots a near walk-off 10-3 victory, the Vikings then took the field and got their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys with a final score of 40-3.

Both teams had to quickly put last week’s ups and downs in the rearview mirror, however, as they will take the field on Thanksgiving night to cap off a short week.

Follow along here for all your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 0 : 0 Vikings

Thursday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. ET | U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis MN | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

Updates to come soon!

