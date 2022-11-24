Patriots vs. Vikings series history: Do you remember Drew Bledsoe throwing 70 passes in a game?

The New England Patriots will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, with kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots currently lead the all-time series 9-4 with these two franchises having met just 13 times.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two clubs:

First Meeting: The first meeting between these two teams took place on Dec. 12, 1970, the first season after the NFL-AFL merger. The Vikings destroyed the Patriots 35-14.

Former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp started for Boston and had a horrible day as he threw for 128 yards with three interceptions. Jim Nance had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown while Carl Garrett somehow had seven attempts for zero yards and a rushing score of his own.

Things went a lot better for Minnesota’s quarterback, Bobby Lee, who tossed for 268 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Dave Osborn had 54 rushing yards and a TD and fellow running back Clint Jones had 22 yards and rushing touchdown of his own. John Henderson and Gene Washington each had over 100 receiving yards and a receiving score.

Most Lopsided Game: The most lopsided game between these teams came on Sep. 11, 1988. The Vikings also dominated in this one, winning 36-6.

Quarterback Steve Grogan had 106 yards with three interceptions. Tom Ramsey also got in the game and promptly threw a pick of his own. The only points in this game for the Patriots came from Teddy Garcia’s leg as he made 23- and 50-yard field goals.

Tommy Kramer started for Minnesota, and he threw for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Darrin Nelson, Alfred Anderson and Darryl Harris each had a rushing score. Anthony carter had 79 receiving yards and the lone touchdown reception. Their kicker was Chuck Nelson and he made two field goals on top of four extra points, and they also registered a safety to get to 36 points.

Most Recent Matchup: New England finally gets some love. The most recent matchup between the two teams came on Dec. 2, 2018, and saw the Patriots win 24-10.

Tom Brady started for the Patriots, and he had 311 yards passing to go with a touchdown and an interception. James Develin had two rushing touchdowns in the game from the fullback position, with Josh Gordon registering 58 receiving yards and a touchdown. Stephen Gostkowski netted a 20-yard field goal and three extra points to give New England 24.

Kirk Cousins started for Minnesota and had 201 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions to Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones. Adam Thielen had five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Dan Bailey knocked in a field goal along with an extra point but that wrapped up the Vikings’ scoring that day.

Most Memorable Matchup: The most memorable game between the Patriots and VIkings came on Nov. 13, 1994. The Patriots scored 26 unanswered points to come back from a 20-point deficit, eventually winning 26-20 in overtime.

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 70 — yes, 70! — pass attempts. Bledsoe set an NFL record for passes thrown in a single game that day that still stands 28 years later.

Leroy Thompson had 11 grabs for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Kevin Turner and Ray Crittenden also each had receiving scores. Matt Bahr tacked on two field goals and two extra points.

Warren Moon started for Minnesota at 38 years of age, and he threw for 349 yards and a touchdown. Terry Allen added 75 yards on the ground and a rushing score, with Qadry Ismail having 89 receiving yards and the team’s lone touchdown reception. Fuad Reveiz had field goals and extra points to give the Vikings 20.