Week 11 of the fantasy football season saw some surprising names show up, and looking at the matchups the same could very well happen again in Week 12. With three Thursday games, it is key to check lineups early and start the correct players.

Let’s gear up for the upcoming week by diving into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

QB Zach Wilson benched by Jets in favor of Mike White

RBs Melvin Gordon and Darrell Henderson Jr. released by Broncos and Rams, respectively

WR Ja’Marr Chase returns to practice and is expected to play this week for Bengals

TE Kyle Pitts placed on IR with MCL injury

Starts of the Week

QB Justin Herbert at Arizona Cardinals: Justin Herbert is due for a massive week, and it could definitely come against a terrible Cardinals defense. They just gave up four passing touchdowns to Jimmy Garoppolo and the Chargers have just as many weapons as San Francisco. Look for Herbert to throw all over Arizona and have a big fantasy day.

RB Latavius Murray at Carolina Panthers: The Broncos running back room as has been an absolute mess this season but with Gordon out of the fold Latavius Murray becomes the undisputed lead back. He will take advantage of the Panthers’ 26th-ranked run defense and have a productive day that may see him find the end zone.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: With Matt Ryan back at quarterback, Michael Pittman Jr. has jumped back into fantasy relevance. The Steelers have the 32nd-ranked defense against the pass which should lead to a big day. Pittman Jr. will be used a lot and should have a good fantasy outing on Monday Night Football.

Bust Candidates

QB Daniel Jones at Dallas Cowboys: This is a nightmare matchup for Daniel Jones on a short week. He struggled big time against the bad Detroit Lions defense and things are not going to get any easier against the Cowboys. Do not be surprised if Jones has a terrible game on Thanksgiving.

RB D’Andre Swift vs. Buffalo Bills: This feels like Jamaal Williams is taking command of the Lions running back room. The combination of that and a Bills defense who is great against the run is not good news for Swift. Do not expect Swift to have a good game to kick off Week 12.

TE George Kittle vs. New Orleans Saints: George Kittle finally had a great game on Monday night this past week. Unfortunately, that will not be the case again against a stingy Saints defense. He will likely have Demario Davis on him all game and will struggle on Sunday.

Sleeper of the Week

RB Kyren Williams at Kansas City Chiefs: The Kyren Williams return from injury has to be a direct correlation to the Rams releasing Darrell Henderson Jr. Williams has a role in this offense and it will only continue to grow. He is Los Angeles’ pass-catching back and will have some fantasy production as a check-down option.

Patriots Start of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Minnesota Vikings: The New England Patriots offense runs through Rhamondre Stevenson and that will continue on Thursday night. He will touch the ball a lot in this game and as usual make his fair share of plays. Do not be surprised if he finds the end zone and has a massive game against a weak Minnesota defense.

Injury Report

Questionable: QB Kyler Murray, QB Justin Fields, RB Joe Mixon, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Ezekiel Elliot, RB Gus Edwards, RB Mark Ingram II, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Mike Williams, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Marquiese Brown, WR Rondale Moore, WR D.J Chark, WR DeVante Parker, TE David Njoku, TE Gerald Everett

Doubtful: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Romeo Doubs

Out: QB Trey Lance, QB Carsen Wentz, RB JK Dobbins, RB Damien Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, RB JD McKissic, RB Javonte Williams, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Giovani Bernard, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Jameson Williams, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WE Mecole Hardman, WR James Washington, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Byron Pringle, TE Darren Waller, TE Dallas Goedert

Suspended: QB Deshaun Watson