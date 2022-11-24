Thanksgiving football is here, and we are lucky enough to have a game each at 12:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8:20 p.m. ET.

The early one kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET and features the Buffalo Bills (-9.5) visiting the Detroit Lions (+9.5). Buffalo already played its last game at Ford Field due to much snow at their home stadium. This means two straight weeks in Detroit, so they should be quite comfortable.

Josh Allen is going to throw all over the Lions defense in what will be a high-scoring affair. On the other side of things, Detroit has won three straight games and has some legit juice coming into Thursday’s game. They should keep things within the number, but it is going to be tough to take down the Bills.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the New York Giants (+9.5) will travel to Texas to matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (-9.5). The Giants started the season very strong but have fallen off a bit as of late.

Daniel Jones struggled against a weak Lions defense last week and is going to have a very tough time against an elite Cowboys unit. This will lead to turnovers and the Dallas offense having great field position. They will establish the run and dominate the time of possession battle. Things could get ugly for New York, so do not be surprised if the Cowboys rout another opponent this Thursday.

The primetime matchup takes place at 8:20 p.m. ET when the New England Patriots (+2.5) take on the Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at U.S. Bank Stadium. New England comes into this matchup with an elite defense that has carried this team to six wins. If they can force turnovers, it will put Mac Jones in a position to put some points on the board.

The Vikings have some major firepower offense and are nearly unbeatable if they do not turn the ball over. Look for them to establish the run and protect Kirk Cousins in an effort to win a close game.

Who will win on Thanksgiving? Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game through DraftKings Sportsbook:

Player Prop of the Day

Ezekiel Elliot Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+100): Ezekiel Elliot is a player who loves to perform when everyone is watching. He showed up in a big way last week against the Minnesota Vikings with two touchdowns on the ground. He will get goal line carries in this game and find the end zone with all eyes on him.

Patriots Best Bet

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115): To get Stevenson at this number is insane as he is heavily involved in the passing game. He makes big plays out of nothing and expect that to happen again. Look for Stevenson to catch passes and easily exceed 28.5 receiving yards.