Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

As is tradition, the holiday will be enhanced by some pro football and there are three games on schedule today. All our eyes will be on the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET, naturally.

However, the two other games are worth keeping a close eye on as well. Welcome to a holiday edition of our Patriots Rooting Guide.

12:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6): Go Lions! This one is pretty straight forward. Buffalo is a division rival of the Patriots and direct competitor in the race for playoff spots. A Bills loss today would therefore be welcome news all over New England. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

4:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3): Go good game! There is literally no reason to root for or against either team from a New England perspective in this all-NFC East battle. | FOX, fuboTV

