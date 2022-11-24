Patriots re-sign running back J.J. Taylor to their practice squad

Three days after releasing him from their 53-man roster, the New England Patriots have now re-signed running back J.J. Taylor via their practice squad.

Taylor, 24, originally arrived in New England as a rookie free agent in 2020. The University of Arizona product has appeared in a total of 12 games since then, carrying the football 52 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns while also registering six catches for 20 yards.

In 2022 so far, he has appeared in only one game so far. Starting the season on the practice squad, Taylor was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this month and played 17 snaps in the Patriots’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Along the way, Taylor touched the football 11 times for 17 total yards while also recovering a fumble. Coming out of New England’s bye week, however, he was declared a healthy scratch along with sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris; the Patriots decided to go with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris as their lead backs, supported by fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong Jr. as an emergency option.

One day after that arrangement against the New York Jets in Week 11, Taylor was subjected to waivers. He entered the open market after going unclaimed, and has now found his way back to the New England practice squad.

With Taylor back in the fold, the Patriots’ developmental roster stands at 15 players.