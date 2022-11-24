Patriots vs. Vikings inactives: David Andrews ruled out for Thanksgiving showdown

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their 11th game of the 2022 regular season. Going up against them in the Thanksgiving matchup will be the Minnesota Vikings.

At 8-2 and playing at home, the Vikings are a formidable opponent. However, both teams will be missing some key contributors as a look at the inactives lists shows.

Patriots inactives

C David Andrews

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

OT Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots entered Thursday with only one player — offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) — ruled out. On Sunday, five more joined him on the inactives list.

Among them is one player who was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s final injury report: starting center David Andrews, who is dealing with a thigh injury. With the captain out, the Patriots will again turn to veteran backup James Ferentz to fill in. They also have rookie Kody Russey and practice squad elevation Bill Murray on their game-day squad to offer depth.

The other four inactives, meanwhile, are all healthy scratches: Joshuah Bledsoe, Kevin Harris, Sam Roberts and Shaun Wade were not listed on Friday’s injury report; all four of them are regulars on the inactives list.

Meanwhile, three other players listed as questionable heading into the game have been cleared to participate. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and cornerback Marcus Jones (ankle) are all active.

Vikings inactives

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OT Christian Darrisaw

CB Akayleb Evans

OT Vederian Lowe

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

LB Luiji Vilain

The biggest names on the Vikings’ list of inactives are Christian Darrisaw and Dalvin Tomlinson, who are starters at left tackle and defensive tackle, respectively. Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans being out, meanwhile, puts pressure on Minnesota’s cornerback depth.