Patriots vs. Vikings snap counts: New England’s defense struggles to get off the field

The New England Patriots fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night by a score of 33-26. The Patriots are now 6-5 while the Vikings improve to 9-2 on the season.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game to see how New England used its talent in the primetime matchup.

Offense

Total snaps: 55

QB Mac Jones* (55; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (55; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (55; 100%), C James Ferentz* (55; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (55; 100%), RT Yodny Cajuste* (55; 100%), WR DeVante Parker* (47; 85%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (45; 82%), WR Nelson Agholor (43; 78%), TE Hunter Henry* (39; 71%), WR Kendrick Bourne (38; 69%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (20; 36%), TE Jonnu Smith (16; 29%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (16; 29%), RB Damien Harris* (11; 20%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and the entire starting offensive line played all 55 snaps. The line held up well for Jones despite injuries forcing guys like James Ferentz and Yodny Cajuste into full time roles.

Rhamondre Stevenson played 45 out of the possible 55 snaps and continues to be a big part of this offense. Damien Harris, on the other hand, got hurt once again and only logged 11 snaps before being forced to leave with a thigh issue.

DeVante Parker led the way for the wide receivers with 47 snaps. Nelson Agholor was not far behind as he played 43 and had a big touchdown grab. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton played 38 and 20 but did not do very much. Jakobi Meyers was limited to just 16 due to a first quarter injury that he later returned from.

Hunter Henry played most of the tight end snaps with 39 and was part of the most controversial call of the Patriots season. Jonnu Smith was comparatively quiet with just 16 snaps and no catches.

Defense

Total snaps: 69

S Devin McCourty* (69; 100%), CB Jalen Mills* (63; 91%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (60; 87%), LB Matthew Judon* (60; 87%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (56; 81%), S Kyle Dugger* (50; 72%), CB Jonathan Jones* (50; 72%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (50; 72%), DT Davon Godchaux* (46; 67%), S Adrian Phillips (36; 52%), CB Myles Bryant (32; 46%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (31; 45%), CB Jack Jones (28; 41%), S Jabrill Peppers (26; 38%), LB Raekwon McMillan (23; 33%), DT Daniel Ekuale (21; 30%), LB Josh Uche (17; 25%), LB Anfernee Jennings* (16; 23%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (15; 22%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (10; 14%)

*denotes starter

Deatrich Wise Jr. led the way up front for the Patriots with 60 snaps. Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux played 50 and 46 snaps, respectively, while helping silence the Vikings’ run game all night.

Matthew Judon failed to get a sack in his 60 snaps off the edge for New England, while Ja’Whaun Bentley was seemingly all over the field in his 56. Jahlani Tavai also made some big plays in 31 snaps. Josh Uche was limited to 17 plays but he had the Patriots only sack.

The secondary did not have a good day at all, and Jalen Mills got beat for a touchdown in his 63 snaps. Jonathan Jones played 50 snaps and did catch an interception, but Justin Jefferson did get the best of him for most of the night. Myles Bryant logged 32 plays and gave up a third down catch and also a big penalty in the second half. Jack Jones only saw 28 downs and gave up some catches as well.

The safety room was led by Devin McCourty who played all 69 snaps. Kyle Dugger saw 50 plays and struggled at times defending Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Adrian Phillips played 36 snaps and Jabrill Peppers 26; both played decent roles in the game.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 33

S Brenden Schooler (27; 82%), WR Matthew Slater (27; 82%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (26; 79%), LB Jahlani Tavai (24; 73%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (21; 64%), LB Raekwon McMillan (19; 58%), CB/PR/KR Marcus Jones (18; 55%); WR Raleigh Webb (17; 52%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (17; 52%), S Jabrill Peppers (14; 42%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (13; 39%), K Nick Folk (13; 39%), S Kyle Dugger (12; 36%), LB Anfernee Jennings (12; 36%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (12; 36%), S Adrian Phillips (9; 27%), P Michael Palardy (9; 27%), LS Joe Cardona (9; 27%), TE Jonnu Smith (7; 21%), G Cole Strange (6; 18%), C James Ferentz (6; 18%), G Michael Onwenu (6; 18%), OT Trent Brown (6; 18%), OT Yodny Cajuste (6; 18%), CB Myles Bryant (6; 18%), CB Jack Jones (6; 18%), DT Daniel Ekuale (6; 18%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (4; 12%), CB Jonathan Jones (4; 12%), CB Jalen Mills (1; 3%)

The special teams unit let the Patriots down as it gave up a kick return touchdown and had a costly running-into-the-kicker penalty: Pierre Strong Jr. was responsible one of his 17 snaps and it might very well ended up costing New England the game. Brenden Schooler and Matthew Slater led the way with 27 snaps, but they did not do much.

Nick Folk had a nice day kicking the ball in his 12 snaps. Meanwhile, Michael Palardy had a bad day punting on his nine plays.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Bill Murray, OL Kody Russey, OT Conor McDermott

Bailey Zappe was not needed in this game as Mac Jones played his best game of the year. Bill Murray was elevated from the practice squad and played no role in this game, while Kody Russey and Conor McDermott also did not see the field after only recently joining the active roster.

Inactive

S Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Kevin Harris, C David Andrews, OT Isaiah Wynn, DT Sam Roberts

Sam Roberts, Shaun Wade and Joshua Bledsoe continue to be healthy scratches each week while Kevin Harris was not a surprise inactive as well: he has been a healthy scratch when Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris are active, but his outlook might change if Harris is forced to miss any time.

Isaiah Wynn missed the game because of a foot issue suffered against New York on Sunday, while David Andrews entered Thursday as questionable due to a thigh injury. He ultimately could not play through it, though, and was inactive.