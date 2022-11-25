New England Patriots links 11/25/22 - Pats-Vikings aftermath: Let’s talk turkey

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots-Vikings. Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards; Rhamondre Stevenson set career highs in receptions and receiving yards; Marcus Jones had his longest kickoff return; Jonathan Jones has career-long 55-yard INT return; More.
- Mike Dussault gives us seven key takeaways from the disappointing loss. 1. First drives, trading scores. Both teams looked sharp offensively out of the gate.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the loss. 3. Kudos to Patriots patchwork offensive line.
- Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson. /He’s full of crap.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Vikings.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - Rhamondre Stevenson - Devin McCourty - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels reports how Mac Jones had the game of his life on Thursday and is finally showing his potential.
- Mike Kadlick talks about how last night Mac Jones showed he’s the Patriots QB of the future.
- Michael Hurley bluntly explains why Hunter Henry’s TD should not have been overturned. Reason No. 1: In 2018, the “surviving the ground” aspect of the catch rule was eliminated from the rule book. /Good, but infuriating read.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) ‘I caught it!’ Patriots TE Hunter Henry on controversial call in loss to Vikings.
- Alex Barth gives us 9 takeaways from the messy Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings. Justin Jefferson is the real deal.
- Mike Kadlick spotlights five takeaways from the Patriots Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota. 4. The Patriots offensive struggles are not Mac Jones’ fault. 1. Special teams lost this game.
- Justin Leger’s Patriots-Vikings takeaways: Mac Jones looks sharp in losing effort.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots winning streak falters on the road to Minnesota at Thanksgiving.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots choke on turkey, mistakes; lose late lead to Vikings.
- Dakota Randall notes rookie Pierre Strong takes ownership after game-changing mistake, running into the punter.
- Dakota Randall shares a jarring stat that came out of Thursday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. ‘At a certain point, we must stop calling such mistakes “uncharacteristic.’
- Zack Cox highlights Bill Belichick weighing in on controversial calls after the loss: ‘It’s a four-point play...There were a lot of other things that happened besides that.”’
- Zack Cox hears an encouraging injury update from Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’ll be all right’.
- Darren Hartwell relays Julian Edelman on how Bill Belichick nearly drove him to leave the Patriots, from a new NFL Network episode of “A Football Life” airing this Friday.
- Justin Leger takes a look at some WRs who could be on Patriots’ radar in the 2023 draft.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (PFF) NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Good night for Mac, bad night for the special teams, the defense, and the refs.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Did Hunter Henry catch that? Iffy call costs Patriots a TD in Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) ‘Surviving the ground’ — How the NFL confused the Hunter Henry non-catch call.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control. Florio: ‘New England arguably should have had the ball just outside the Minnesota end zone, fourth and goal.’
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving Day games.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day football. Loser: Near-touchdowns.
- Jordan Dajani & Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) The good, the bad and the ugly from NFL on Thanksgiving: Cowboys TEs dominate, Patriots special teams struggle.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Thanksgiving grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time ‘A-’; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks. Patriots: B-.
