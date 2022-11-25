Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has lofted heavy praise towards second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson this season. Belichick is already on record saying he loves Stevenson, but has now compared him to two all-time football greats.

During the broadcast of the Patriots’ Thanksgiving game against the Minnesota Vikings, NBC’s Jason Garrett shared the major compliment Belichick gave his back during their production meeting.

“It was incredible. He went on and on and on,” Garrett said. “And Coach doesn’t speak a lot in those production meetings, but he probably talked about Rhamondre for 15 minutes, and he compared his growth and his development in a short period of time to both Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

That is some major praise from Belichick, who won six Super Bowls next to Tom Brady and never shies away from talking about the greatness of former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Stevenson is worthy of the praise, however. After failing his conditioning test as a rookie, he has been one of the Patriots’ main sources of offense this season. Through 11 games, the second-year back has 151 carries for 680 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 50 receptions for an additional 359 yards and a score.

As Belichick then said, via NBC’s Tony Dungy, Stevenson has been one of New England’s “most dependable players” this season.