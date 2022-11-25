Ex-defensive tackle Bill Murray reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Thanksgiving elevation

New England Patriots offensive lineman Bill Murray reverted to the practice squad on Friday after serving as a standard elevation against the Minnesota Vikings.

Thanksgiving’s 33-26 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium marked his second call-up of the regular season.

Murray, 25, dressed behind a starting line featuring Trent Brown, Cole Strange, James Ferentz, Mike Onwenu and Yodny Cajuste. But along with Kody Russey and Conor McDermott, he remained sidelined despite thigh and foot injuries leaving David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn inactive.

The Patriots originally signed Murray as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound William & Mary product spent the duration of his first two NFL campaigns on the practice squad before converting from the defensive side of the ball ahead of 2022.

Bill Belichick praised Murray’s progress at his new position last Friday.

“It’s kind of been in spurts,” New England’s head coach said. “But lately it’s been good. You know, his training’s good. I mean, he looks great physically. And of course, our practices are cut down now — one padded practice a week and that kind of thing. So, the opportunity for those players — developmental O- and D-linemen, linebackers, tight ends — is just limited. ... So, Bill does all he can. Nobody works harder than that kid and he’s again, physically, he looks great and was impressive. His training’s very impressive. But like a lot of young guys, what they really need are snaps, and so he gets as many as he can. So, making progress.”

The practice squad stands at 15 following the recent re-signing of running back J.J. Taylor, who had been waived to begin the week.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff next Thursday.