Patriots work out former Texas A&M guard Jared Hocker

The New England Patriots hosted former Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker for a workout on Saturday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hocker, 23, went undrafted in 2021 after starting 32 career games between left guard and right guard for the Aggies. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks and earned an 87.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus during his rookie preseason before being waived at the league’s roster deadline.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Hocker finished his rookie campaign having made stops on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. Waived with the injury designation in August, he went unclaimed and landed Jacksonville’s on injured reserve prior to reaching a settlement.

New England currently stands with one opening on the practice squad following the re-signing of running back J.J. Taylor and the reversion of converted offensive lineman Bill Murray.

Due to foot and thigh injuries, respectively, starting tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting center David Andrews both were inactive for Thanksgiving’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff next Thursday.