The week 12 Sunday slate features 12 matchups with seven coming at 1 p.m. ET, four in the 4 p.m. ET window, and a primetime game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) will face off with the Cleveland Browns (+3.5) in the early window. The game is in Cleveland, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be ready to play. Expect Brady to throw all over this defense and have big day. The Browns will need to be able to run the ball to try and control time of possession if they want to have a chance in this one.

A big game that kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET is the Las Vegas Raiders (+4) taking on the Seattle Seahawks (-4). The Raiders are looking to string together wins and should be able to score on this defense. Seattle on the other hand needs to win games against bad teams like Las Vegas if they want to make the playoffs. They may struggle to do so the rest of the way and this could be an upset.

Another potential upset is the Green Bay Packers (+6.5) taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) on Sunday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers shows up in big games and we could see that again under the bright lights. The Eagles will need to show the world why they hold the best record in the NFL for a reason by shutting down the former MVP and getting a win. Look for this contest to be close and within the number.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Jeff Wilson Jr. Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-130): Jeff Wilson Jr. has been very good in Miami ever since he was traded over from the San Fransisco 49ers. He is the lead back on Sunday with Raheem Mostert out due to injury and will be going up against the 32nd-ranked Texans run defense. Look for Wilson Jr. to have at least 80.5 rushing yards.