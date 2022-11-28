New England Patriots links 11/28/22 - A case of the ‘Mondres: Stevenson carrying the load

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Patriots get QB Mac Jones back on track with familiar script on offense; Pats need better late-game execution in close games; More.
- Mike Dussault highlights Bill Belichick acknowledging that the Patriots know they’ll need to be at their best to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.
- Mike Dussault notes that after two-straight losses to their divisional rivals, the defense locks in on another key clash against the Bills.
- Mike Dussault reviews NFL Films “A Football Life” taking a closer look at the football journey of Patriots great Julian Edelman.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Ja’Whaun Bentley - Mac Jones - Rhamondre Stevenson - Deatrich Wise Jr. - Matt Patricia - Joe Judge - Cameron Achord - Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will Patriots bounce back against Bills, thanks to Mac Jones’ improved play? More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Positional report card; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Is Mac Jones bouncing back after bottoming out?
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Buffalo is still the true litmus test for the Patriots.
- Andy Hart says it’s time for the 2022 Patriots to show us who they are.
- Matt Vautour finds the Patriots coaches focused on red zone problems, haven’t solved them yet.
- Andrew Callahan feels the Patriots’ hopes of upsetting Buffalo run through Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Dave D’Onofrio explains why the Patriots have something to prove against the Bills and Josh Allen.
- Conor Roche notes Jerod Mayo believes the Patriots ‘have to’ take that playoff loss to Buffalo personally ahead of their first matchup this season.
- Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots are catching Josh Allen at the right time.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bills vs. Patriots: Buffalo LB Von Miller OUT, what it means for New England.
- Andrew Callahan talks up Mac Jones preparing for his toughest test yet Thursday night.
- Nick Stevens notes the Patriots open as big home underdogs vs. Bills.
- Chris Mason relays Mac Jones on Buffalo: Bills have the ‘best defense in the league. ... It really starts with us, just playing the best football we can.’
- Mike Kadlick is concerned that Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload could be a recipe for disaster.
- Chris Mason highlights Rhamondre Stevenson on why he is eager to play in cold weather games.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Vikings film review: Can Mac Jones build off his best game?
- Phil Perry talks about the Patriots blowing a big opportunity on Thanksgiving with sloppy play.
- Jerry Thornton’s knee-jerk reactions to Pats-Vikes Week 12: “Things to consider while recognizing that our forebears didn’t escape religious oppression, brave a treacherous ocean crossing, risk starvation, and carve out a foothold on the shore of a vast expanse of wilderness, just so 398 years later we still wouldn’t know how to define a TD.”
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover thoughts: The Patriots are pretty good. But not good enough to play a sloppy game on the road against a good team and get away with it.
- CBS Boston notes Damien Harris was on crutches after suffering thigh injury vs. Vikings.
- Matt Vautour takes a look at the Patriots playoff picture: How Sunday’s games impacted their postseason chances.
- Michael Hurley notes the Patriots lost on Thursday night, which wasn’t great. But things got worse for them after that. It was a terrible week for them in terms of playoff positioning.
- Staff (Patriots Country) Robert Kraft sends team plane to help Virginia players attend funerals after shootings; More
- Mike Kadlick passes along a report that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is considering a return to NFL coaching.
- Conor Roche sums up 10 things we learned from Julian Edelman’s ‘A Football Life’. 1. Edelman was very short entering high school.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 12: Josh Jacobs takes heckling personally, and a banner week for two-point conversion risks.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 12 performances: MMQB hands out game balls.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 12: What we learned from Sunday’s games
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 grades: Eagles earn an ‘A-’ for Sunday night win; Tom Brady’s Buccaneers get a ‘D’ for OT loss.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens’ late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 12: Raiders flagged for karate, Tom Brady has 218-game streak ended.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Winners and losers: Poor Bryce Young, he’s going to be drafted by the Texans.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 12.:A huge day for two-point conversions and the walk-off Raiders, while Russell Wilson and the Broncos may have hit rock bottom.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Are the Pats on the treadmill of mediocrity? /Happy Monday to you too, ‘eesh.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Trust tiers for the eight NFL division leaders entering Week 13.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Mike White made ‘easy things look easy’ for the Jets, and it might cost Zach Wilson the locker room.
- Albert Breer (SI) For Jacoby Brissett, a day of rain, tears and one last win with the Browns.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy Sports) Jaguars’ mascot steals the show in NFL Week 12. /My spirit animal, lolz.
