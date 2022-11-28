 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 11/28/22 - A case of the ‘Mondres: Stevenson carrying the load

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will Patriots bounce back against Bills, thanks to Mac Jones’ improved play? More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Positional report card; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Is Mac Jones bouncing back after bottoming out?
  • Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Buffalo is still the true litmus test for the Patriots.
  • Andy Hart says it’s time for the 2022 Patriots to show us who they are.
  • Matt Vautour finds the Patriots coaches focused on red zone problems, haven’t solved them yet.
  • Andrew Callahan feels the Patriots’ hopes of upsetting Buffalo run through Rhamondre Stevenson.
  • Dave D’Onofrio explains why the Patriots have something to prove against the Bills and Josh Allen.
  • Conor Roche notes Jerod Mayo believes the Patriots ‘have to’ take that playoff loss to Buffalo personally ahead of their first matchup this season.
  • Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots are catching Josh Allen at the right time.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bills vs. Patriots: Buffalo LB Von Miller OUT, what it means for New England.
  • Andrew Callahan talks up Mac Jones preparing for his toughest test yet Thursday night.
  • Nick Stevens notes the Patriots open as big home underdogs vs. Bills.
  • Chris Mason relays Mac Jones on Buffalo: Bills have the ‘best defense in the league. ... It really starts with us, just playing the best football we can.’
  • Mike Kadlick is concerned that Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload could be a recipe for disaster.
  • Chris Mason highlights Rhamondre Stevenson on why he is eager to play in cold weather games.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Vikings film review: Can Mac Jones build off his best game?
  • Phil Perry talks about the Patriots blowing a big opportunity on Thanksgiving with sloppy play.
  • Jerry Thornton’s knee-jerk reactions to Pats-Vikes Week 12: “Things to consider while recognizing that our forebears didn’t escape religious oppression, brave a treacherous ocean crossing, risk starvation, and carve out a foothold on the shore of a vast expanse of wilderness, just so 398 years later we still wouldn’t know how to define a TD.”
  • Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover thoughts: The Patriots are pretty good. But not good enough to play a sloppy game on the road against a good team and get away with it.
  • CBS Boston notes Damien Harris was on crutches after suffering thigh injury vs. Vikings.
  • Matt Vautour takes a look at the Patriots playoff picture: How Sunday’s games impacted their postseason chances.
  • Michael Hurley notes the Patriots lost on Thursday night, which wasn’t great. But things got worse for them after that. It was a terrible week for them in terms of playoff positioning.
  • Staff (Patriots Country) Robert Kraft sends team plane to help Virginia players attend funerals after shootings; More
  • Mike Kadlick passes along a report that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is considering a return to NFL coaching.
  • Conor Roche sums up 10 things we learned from Julian Edelman’s ‘A Football Life’. 1. Edelman was very short entering high school.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 12: Josh Jacobs takes heckling personally, and a banner week for two-point conversion risks.
  • MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 12 performances: MMQB hands out game balls.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 12: What we learned from Sunday’s games
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 grades: Eagles earn an ‘A-’ for Sunday night win; Tom Brady’s Buccaneers get a ‘D’ for OT loss.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens’ late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 12: Raiders flagged for karate, Tom Brady has 218-game streak ended.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Winners and losers: Poor Bryce Young, he’s going to be drafted by the Texans.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 12.:A huge day for two-point conversions and the walk-off Raiders, while Russell Wilson and the Broncos may have hit rock bottom.
  • Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Are the Pats on the treadmill of mediocrity? /Happy Monday to you too, ‘eesh.
  • Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Trust tiers for the eight NFL division leaders entering Week 13.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Mike White made ‘easy things look easy’ for the Jets, and it might cost Zach Wilson the locker room.
  • Albert Breer (SI) For Jacoby Brissett, a day of rain, tears and one last win with the Browns.
  • Tim Kelly (Audacy Sports) Jaguars’ mascot steals the show in NFL Week 12. /My spirit animal, lolz.

