Patriots vs. Bills Monday injury report: Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn sidelined for New England

After not being spotted during the open portion of Sunday’s New England Patriots practice, Damien Harris remained missing as Buffalo Bills prep continued on Monday.

The starting running back handled five carries against the Minnesota Vikings last week before being downgraded from questionable with a thigh injury. He was seen on crutches in the locker room following the 33-26 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was a road trip that offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, a fellow non-participant, had been ruled out for due to a foot issue.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Bills

WR Khalil Shakir (illness)

TE Quintin Morris (illness)

OT Dion Dawkins (ankle)

LB Von Miller (knee)

S Damar Hamlin (illness)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

CB Dane Jackson (illness)

Harris has battled hamstring and thigh injuries as well as an illness in the final year of his contract. The Alabama product stands with 383 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and three touchdowns through nine appearances. New England’s active backfield depth chart includes rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris behind emerging sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson. In addition, J.J. Taylor resides on the practice squad after clearing waivers. And as for Buffalo’s side of the sidelined, head coach Sean McDermott already ruled out Miller for Thursday night. A knee injury saw the perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro outside linebacker carted to the locker room prior to halftime versus the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf)

C David Andrews (thigh)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

Bills

No players listed

New England’s receiving leader since 2020 played a season-low 16 offensive snaps in Minnesota because of a shoulder injury. Yet Meyers did return to the game and would be among six limited participants on Monday. That partial group also included Andrews at center. The Patriots captain and All-Decade selection had been questionable last week despite suffering a season-scaring thigh injury in the first quarter of what became a 10-3 win over the New York Jets.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Bills

QB Josh Allen (right elbow)

C Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (eye)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Seven Bills dealing with ailments practiced in full on Monday. And while managing an injury to his throwing elbow, Allen would be one of them. The former No. 7 overall pick has completed 63.9 percent of his passes this fall for 3,183 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s added 561 yards and five scores on the ground.