Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Steelers vs. Colts?

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) match up with the Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) to close out week 12. This game takes place in Lucas Oil Stadium which is part of the reason why the Colts are favorites.

Kenny Pickett will start for Pittsburgh and the offense has been better as of late. His in-season reps have helped him improved tremendously. They have also started running the ball better with Najee Harris, so look for this offense to surprise people on primetime and score some points.

Despite the Steelers defense struggling at points this year, they do have a healthy T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick back. They will be able to force turnovers in this game and get pressure on the quarterback. Do not be surprised if they keep the Colts behind the chains and keep the game close.

Indianapolis has seemed to have a spark on offense ever since the hiring of Jeff Saturday. He decided that Matt Ryan would be the quarterback for this team moving forward and that has been a great call. The run game has looked a lot better as Ryan can actually push the ball down the field. Jonathan Taylor will have plenty of touches on the ground and keep this offense moving.

The Colts defense has had its moments and they need to get pressure on the quarterback to have another big game tonight. If they can get pressure on Pickett, he will show his age and throw interceptions. Look for both defenses to really control this game and keep it close.

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Michael Pittman Jr. Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115): This game will be close which means volume for Michael Pittman Jr. He is the Colts’ best wide receiver and Matt Ryan will be looking his way a lot. The Steelers also sport the 32nd overall passing defense in the NFL. Look for Pittman Jr. to easily exceed 67.5 yards.