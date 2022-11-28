Week 12 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1): Go Steelers! Both the Steelers and Colts have played and lost against the Patriots already this season, meaning that no strength of schedule or victory tiebreakers will be impacted by this game. So, why root for the visitors? They have the worse record, which is important for two reasons: it would keep the Colts at bay in the AFC playoff race, and also possibly bode well for the Carolina Panthers’ positioning in the 2023 draft (the Patriots own Carolina’s third- and sixth-round picks next year). | ESPN, fuboTV

