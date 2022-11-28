Patriots’ Matthew Judon leads AFC outside linebackers in voting for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Matthew Judon is on track to make it back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

No outside linebacker in the AFC has garnered more fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games than the one in red sleeves off the New England Patriots’ edges.

Judon stood with 61,617 ballots cast as of 12 p.m. ET Monday. By then, reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys stood with 63,612 to lead the NFC at the position.

At age 30, Judon’s career-high 13 sacks rank atop the league this regular season. Beginning with a franchise record and AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, he has added 43 tackles, three batted passes and one forced fumble through 11 games.

Pro Football Focus has also charted the Grand Valley State product for generating 11 hits and 25 hurries on opposing quarterbacks.

Entering the NFL in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Judon earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods to conclude his Baltimore Ravens tenure. That streak extended upon arriving in Foxborough as a four-year, $54.5 million free agent in 2021.

Fan voting will continue online until Dec. 15 before players and coaches make their votes on Dec. 16. Each group’s ballots count one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowlers.

“The Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights Flag football,” the NFL said in a press release. “The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed Flag football game between Pro Bowl players and a major musical performance at Allegiant Stadium.”

It will air on ESPN and ABC on Feb. 5, 2023.