New England Patriots links 11/29/22 - Pressure cooker: Pats need to keep the heat high vs. Bills

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Bills at Patriots. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Patriots-Bills latest Injury Report.
- Broadcast info: Bills at Patriots. How to watch/listen.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Bills: A five-step plan for the Patriots to beat the Bills on Thursday Night: Win the battle in the trenches.
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 key things to watch on Thursday Night Football. Can the Patriots break the recent trend and get themselves into a similar down-to-the-wire battle?
- Alexandra Francisco reports on how a personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton’s first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform.
- Alexandra Francisco has the story how Jonathan Jones’ daughter Skylar inspired his idea for My Cause My Cleats.
- Highlight: Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th game. (2.33 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Hunter Henry - Matthew Judon.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan suggests the Patriots’ Josh Allen problem has only one solution. “the Patriots’ best weapon against Allen should involve a dominant pass rush that stops that clock. Judon, the NFL’s sack leader, must seize his opportunity against a potential backup left tackle, with starter Dion Dawkins hampered by a hurt ankle. And Deatrich Wise, Josh Uche and Co. must meet him in the backfield.”
- Soor Vora (Gillette Gazette) The last two Patriots-Bills games have been rough. Why this one will be different.
- Zack Cox considers whether the Patriots can maintain improved offense vs. the Bills’ ‘best defense.’
- Mark Daniels reports David Andrews says he’s ‘ready to go’ vs. Bills. /Guy is a beast.
- Dakota Randall’s Monday Injury Report: Damien Harris and Isaiah Wynn missed practice, six players were limited.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Bills’ locker room ravaged with illness leading into Pats’ matchup. /They’ll be fine.
- John Rooke’s Nitpicks & Nitwits: Opportunity Is knocking.
- Zack Cox notes Hunter Henry still doesn’t agree with the overturned touchdown call but he is viewing it as a learning experience.
- Karen Guregian wants to know why rookie WR Tyquan Thornton has disappeared from the offense.
- Alex Barth talks about how Tyquan Thornton’s role is evolving post-bye week.
- Dakota Randall notes the Patriots still high on Tyquan Thornton despite the rookie’s struggles; Thornton didn’t have a touch in Thursday’s game.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Patriots rookies fail to produce in loss to Vikings.
- Zack Cox highlights Bill Belichick’s strong response to a question about the Patriots penalties, ‘We’re one of the least penalized teams in the league defensively.’
- Zack Cox explains why Devin McCourty received a surprise tribute ahead of Patriots-Bills.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Which matchups give the Patriots the best chance at getting to the Super Bowl?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots fall back into last in AFC East.
- Nick Goss tells us how this week’s game vs. the Bills impacts Patriots’ chances of making the playoffs.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Predicting the Patriots’ next three games. Two out of three.
- Phil Perry’s Report Card: Special teams, secondary doom Pats in Week 12.
- Adam London brings up how the release of Lawyer Milloy set a precedent for Bill Belichick.
- Patrick Keefe (Gillette Gazette) Is the NFL rigged against the New England Patriots?
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 shocking, yet blatantly, missed calls by officials in Pats-Vikings game.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 7 likeliest offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in 2023.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Could Matt Patricia turn into the offensive coordinator in ’23?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On Thursday night, will the Patriots force the Bills to punt?
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots not expected to have Damien Harris for Thursday Night Football.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 12: Jacoby Brissett appreciation, Eagles run over the Packers; More.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: The reeducation of Trevor Lawrence is paying dividends; Plus, how the Raiders’ Thanksgiving practice paid off and more.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Sunday’s nine worst Week 12 losses: Seahawks crashing back to Earth; Packers, Broncos hit bottom?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Eight questions that could decide the NFL playoff race.
- Graphic (NFL.com) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Clinching scenarios.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Jacoby Brissett has proven that he’s starter material... somewhere in the NFL.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The 8 players with more yards from scrimmage in a game than Josh Jacobs’ 303.
