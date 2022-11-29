 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 11/29/22 - Pressure cooker: Pats need to keep the heat high vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

  • Andrew Callahan suggests the Patriots’ Josh Allen problem has only one solution. “the Patriots’ best weapon against Allen should involve a dominant pass rush that stops that clock. Judon, the NFL’s sack leader, must seize his opportunity against a potential backup left tackle, with starter Dion Dawkins hampered by a hurt ankle. And Deatrich Wise, Josh Uche and Co. must meet him in the backfield.”
  • Soor Vora (Gillette Gazette) The last two Patriots-Bills games have been rough. Why this one will be different.
  • Zack Cox considers whether the Patriots can maintain improved offense vs. the Bills’ ‘best defense.’
  • Mark Daniels reports David Andrews says he’s ‘ready to go’ vs. Bills. /Guy is a beast.
  • Dakota Randall’s Monday Injury Report: Damien Harris and Isaiah Wynn missed practice, six players were limited.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Bills’ locker room ravaged with illness leading into Pats’ matchup. /They’ll be fine.
  • John Rooke’s Nitpicks & Nitwits: Opportunity Is knocking.
  • Zack Cox notes Hunter Henry still doesn’t agree with the overturned touchdown call but he is viewing it as a learning experience.
  • Karen Guregian wants to know why rookie WR Tyquan Thornton has disappeared from the offense.
  • Alex Barth talks about how Tyquan Thornton’s role is evolving post-bye week.
  • Dakota Randall notes the Patriots still high on Tyquan Thornton despite the rookie’s struggles; Thornton didn’t have a touch in Thursday’s game.
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Patriots rookies fail to produce in loss to Vikings.
  • Zack Cox highlights Bill Belichick’s strong response to a question about the Patriots penalties, ‘We’re one of the least penalized teams in the league defensively.’
  • Zack Cox explains why Devin McCourty received a surprise tribute ahead of Patriots-Bills.
  • Varun (GilletteGazette) Which matchups give the Patriots the best chance at getting to the Super Bowl?
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots fall back into last in AFC East.
  • Nick Goss tells us how this week’s game vs. the Bills impacts Patriots’ chances of making the playoffs.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Predicting the Patriots’ next three games. Two out of three.
  • Phil Perry’s Report Card: Special teams, secondary doom Pats in Week 12.
  • Adam London brings up how the release of Lawyer Milloy set a precedent for Bill Belichick.
  • Patrick Keefe (Gillette Gazette) Is the NFL rigged against the New England Patriots?
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 shocking, yet blatantly, missed calls by officials in Pats-Vikings game.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 7 likeliest offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in 2023.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Could Matt Patricia turn into the offensive coordinator in ’23?

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On Thursday night, will the Patriots force the Bills to punt?
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots not expected to have Damien Harris for Thursday Night Football.
  • Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 12: Jacoby Brissett appreciation, Eagles run over the Packers; More.
  • Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: The reeducation of Trevor Lawrence is paying dividends; Plus, how the Raiders’ Thanksgiving practice paid off and more.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Sunday’s nine worst Week 12 losses: Seahawks crashing back to Earth; Packers, Broncos hit bottom?
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Eight questions that could decide the NFL playoff race.
  • Graphic (NFL.com) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Clinching scenarios.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Jacoby Brissett has proven that he’s starter material... somewhere in the NFL.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The 8 players with more yards from scrimmage in a game than Josh Jacobs’ 303.

