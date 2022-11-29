Fantasy Football Review: Thanksgiving weekend sees several big performances

Week 12 saw great performances on both Thanksgiving Day and during the Sunday slate of games. Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 12 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

RB Josh Jacobs (48.3), RB Miles Sanders (31.0), QB Josh Allen (29.92), QB Jalen Hurts (29.82), WR Justin Jefferson (29.34), WR Chris Godwin (29.0), QB Justin Herbert (28.76), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (27.9), WR Zay Jones (27.5), WR Garrett Wilson (26.4), QB Kyler Murray (25.24), RB Austin Ekeler (25.0)

A bunch of quarterbacks had big days in week 12. Josh Allen had massive game on turkey day and put up 29.92 points in Detroit. Jalen Hurts had over 120 rushing yards and finished with 29.82 fantasy points. Justin Herbert silenced some people on social media and had a great game leading to a 28.76 in fantasy. Kyler Murray also had a nice day with a 25.54.

The start of the week was Josh Jacobs, howeve, who had a legendary fantasy performance with a 48.3 behind 300 total yards. Miles Sanders also delivered a massive day with a 31.0, while Austin Ekeler also makes the boom list with a 25.0.

Justin Jefferson led the wide receivers with a 29.34 against a usually stout New England Patriots defense. Chris Godwin delivered a 29.0 despite being a part of a losing effort against the Browns. Amon-Ra St. Brown was another player who had a big Thanksgiving as he had a 27.9 on the Bills defense. Zay Jones had a massive game which led to 27.5 fantasy points and a Jaguars win. The Jets’ passing attack looked a lot better as Garrett Wilson had 26.4 and two touchdowns.

Busted

DST Packers (-5.0), DST Seahawks (-5.0), DST Bears (-5.0), K Wil Lutz (-1.0), TE Tyler Higbee (0.0), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (0.3), TE Dawson Knox (3.7), WR Allen Lazard (4.4), RB Dameon Pierce (4.6), WR Mike Evans (5.1), RB Michael Carter (5.6), TE George Kittle (5.6), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.8), RB Alvin Kamara (7.0), WR Deebo Samuel (7.3), WR Gabe Davis (7.8), RB Tony Pollard (8.1), WR Christian Kirk (8.1), RB Antonio Gibson (8.4), QB Russell Wilson (8.48), RB Christian McCaffrey (8.9), RB Devin Singletary (9.0), WR Terry McLaurin (9.3), RB Dalvin Cook (9.6),

Russell Wilson has had an awful season, so it is not surprising that he is on the bust list again with a 8.48-point outing.

Travis Etienne Jr. got hurt early on and only had a 0.3 while Dameon Pierce (4.6) continues to struggle. Michael Carter (5.6) did not see much action as the Jets were airing the ball out, while Alvin Kamara fumbled twice so his 11 turned into 7.0 points and landing him on this list. Tony Pollard and Antonio Gibson were decent as they had 8.1 and 8.4, while Christian McCaffrey had an 8.9 but left with an injury. Devin Singletary and Dalvin Cook were both comparatively mediocre with a 9.0 and 9.6.

Allen Lazard (4.4) was a major letdown in Week 12, while Mike Evans (5.1) was not much better. JuJu Smith-Schuster registered just 6.8 points mostly because Jalen Ramsey was on him. Deebo Samuel was banged up in the contest and had just 7.3 points. Christian Kirk and Terry McLaurin were serviceable with an 8.1 and 9.3, respectively, but they were not close to their projections.

Tight ends have been a letdown all year but a 0.0 out of Tyler Higbee is brutal. Dawson Knox was not much better with just 3.7 points. People thought George Kittle may be back, but he had a 5.6 on Sunday.

The Packers, Bears and Seahawks all had -5.0 points in three horrible defensive performances. Kicker Wil Lutz also disappointed with a -1.0.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

Mac Jones had a big day for the Patriots, posting 23.28 fantasy points — his best performance of the season. Not far behind him was the team’s workhorse, Rhamondre Stevenson, who had 20.0 points. Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Nick Folk all had nice days with 18.5, 15.3 and 15.0 fantasy points.

The Patriots defense, on the other hand, was disappointing and posted just 1.0 points. Damien Harris had 1.6 before a thigh injury that forced him to leave the game.