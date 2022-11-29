Patriots vs. Bills Tuesday injury report: Jabrill Peppers added to New England’s list of non-participants

The New England Patriots remained without running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn as the Buffalo Bills near Gillette Stadium.

But safety Jabrill Peppers joined the list of non-participants on Tuesday due to an illness. The former Paul Hornung Award winner has recorded 38 tackles and one fumble recovery this season while playing 250 snaps on defense and 166 snaps on special teams.

Here’s the updated injury report ahead of Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

S Jabrill Peppers (illness)

Bills

RB Taiwan Jones (veteran rest)

WR Stefon Diggs (veteran rest)

TE Quintin Morris (illness)

OT Dion Dawkins (ankle)

LB Von Miller (knee)

After going from questionable to out against the Minnesota Vikings due to a thigh injury, Harris is “considered week-to-week going forward,” according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The starting rusher has been listed as a non-participant on consecutive injury reports along with Wynn, who was ruled out last week after sustaining a foot injury 20 downs in versus the New York Jets.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf)

C David Andrews (thigh)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

Bills

No players listed

Five remained limited participants for the Patriots on Tuesday. That group continued to include Andrews at center. The team captain was among the inactives at U.S. Bank Stadium on the heels of a thigh injury that was once feared to be of the season-ending variety.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Bills

QB Josh Allen (right elbow)

WR Khalil Shakir (illness)

C Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (eye)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

CB Dane Jackson (illness)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Damar Hamlin (illness)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

While Buffalo’s list of full participants lengthened to 11, Parker ramped up to full for New England. The veteran wide receiver had been limited due to a knee injury that sidelined him for one contest. He caught each of his four targets for 80 yards during the Thanksgiving visit to Minnesota.