As the New England Patriots will take on the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense Thursday night, they should have their No. 1 wide receiver at their disposal.

“Better,” Meyers told reporters on Tuesday when asked how he’s feeling. “A lot better than the hit, so I’m good.”

The hit he’s referring to came on the Patriots’ first offensive play from scrimmage Thursday night against Minnesota. As Meyers hauled in a diving catch, he came down hard on his right shoulder. Meyers then retreated to the locker room for X-rays, but eventually returned to game action in a limited fashion.

“I’m great, honestly,” Meyers said Tuesday. “Mentally, I’m great, and physically, it’s football. You take some hits, you take some lumps, you get back up. But mentally, I’ve got a good support system, a good team, a bunch of good teammates, so it’s been pretty easy.”

Meyers was listed as a limited participant on the Patriots’ Monday injury report, but also told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan that he expects to play Thursday against Buffalo.

Even with Meyers playing a season-low 29 percent of New England’s offensive snaps, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ passing attack found success against Minnesota. Jones tossed a career-high 382 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

It was a step forward for an offense that appeared to be stuck in a rut, but the performance was one that Meyers believes the unit can build on starting against Buffalo this Thursday.

“I feel like it’s been up and down all season, but we’re definitely starting to figure it out, in my opinion,” Meyers said. “I feel like guys are starting to understand what they need to do, what kind of plays they’ve got to make.”