New England Patriots links 11/03/22 - Barmore back at practice; Moving on to Indy

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Colts at Patriots. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Patriots-Colts Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Colts. 1. Mac Jones.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots players and alumni joined the Patriots Foundation, hosting a pickleball tournament for more than 40 members of the United States military. Plus, photos.
- Press Conferences: JaWhaun Bentley - Mac Jones - Devin McCourty - Bill Belichick.
- Community: Lawrence and Andrea Guy host second annual Guy Family Foundation Baby Shower for single moms. (1.30 min. video)
- Tales from the Tailgate: Hop on board the ‘Tailgater 2000’. (4.27 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss Mac Jones’ performance, Zach Wilson seeing ghosts, Trade deadline reaction, Colts preview. (73 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 11/2: Trade deadline reaction, Colts preview, Mac Jones performance review. (2 hours)
- Photos: Patriots honor World War II Veterans with memorial and ceremony at Patriot Place
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Boston previews Patriots-Colts Week 9: News, notes, and fun facts.
- Karen Guregian points out how the Patriots are near the bottom of the league in red zone offense, and that needs to be fixed soon.
- Mark Daniels finds that Patriots offensive players remain confident despite the unit’s recent struggles.
- Khari Thompson reports Christian Barmore returned to practice after missing a pair of games with a knee injury.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Should Marcus Jones see more playing time for Patriots?
- Greg Dudek highlights Devin McCourty explaining the key for the defense is generating so many takeaways this season. “I don’t know how many interceptions we have without a guy in the quarterback’s face.”
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Folk Hero: Nick Folk wins Special Teams Player of the Week award for booting five field goals vs. the Jets.
- Khari Thompson notes Bill Belichick reveals unique trait that makes Nick Folk one of his best kickers ever: Smarts.
- Mckenzie Kapsimalis (MusketFire) Jake Bailey steps up to the challenge.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots are preparing to play the Colts version of Bailey Zappe. Sam Ehlinger was in the same 2021 draft with Mac Jones, but was taken in the sixth round.
- Zack Cox warns that the Colts’ move from statuesque veteran Matt Ryan to the younger, nimbler Sam Ehlinger will challenge the Patriots defense.
- Greg Dudek notes Bill Belichick heaped massive praise on the Colts’ Special Teams.
- Zack Cox notes Mac Jones is still a big fan of ‘all-time dude’ Stephon Gilmore.
- Khari Thompson sees the Patriots approach to the trade deadline as a sign that 2022 is definitely a bridge year that’s now all about Mac Jones’ development.
- Andy Hart calls the 4-4 Patriots a middling team in every sense, and the Patriots inaction at the trade deadline proves it.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Bill Belichick doesn’t close the door on any Patriots roster moves.
- Richie Whitt (PatriotsCountry) Patriots turnovers main culprit for .500 record.
- Chad Finn is dreaming of how great Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson can be.
- Jerry Thornton writes Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly become one of the best, most versatile backs in football.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Rookie Report Card: How are Patriots’ top 2022 draft picks performing in their first NFL season?
- Mike Kadlick notes oddsmakers say Bill Belichick is unlikely to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record. /Pffft...
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ, Derek and Steve discuss the Pats’ escape from New York. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) AFC East analysis: How Bill Belichick trusted Mac Jones with the ball in pivotal moments, including on fourth down.; Plus insight on Elijah Moore, Josh Allen and Jevon Holland.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick spars with reporters over whether they were “close” to making a trade.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overall grades for each NFL team at midway point. Patriots: B. “...New England isn’t really elite anywhere, yet is in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC. This team seems to have a shelf life, but Belichick is making the most out of what he’s got.”
- Tim Kelly (Audacy Sports) 2022 NFL Week 9 announcer assignments. Colts at Patriots on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 9 referee assignments. Colts at Patriots: Clay Martin.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Eight teams that should have made a deal before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. No Pats.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Kareem Hunt and other players who should have been dealt before trade deadline.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Four Week 9 underdogs who could pull off an upset in Week 9. No Colts.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 9 NFL picks against the spread. “There’s a scenario in which the Colts defense produces a couple takeaways and keeps this game close, but Sam Ehlinger is making his second career start against Bill Belichick. I’ll take my chances with the Patriots.”
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 picks. Patriots over Colts 23-16.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 picks. Pats win 21-17.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 odds, picks.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Is Dan Snyder’s Commanders ownership coming to an end? ‘Snyder announced he would consider “potential transactions” regarding his NFL franchise. And while that language should be taken with plenty of grains of salt, it does signal that change is coming in Washington.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: U.S. Attorney in Virginia has opened criminal investigation of Commanders.
Loading comments...