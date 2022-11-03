As the New England Patriots prepare for a Week 9 battle against the Indianapolis Colts, it will mark the return of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Despite being teammates with the former All-Pro cornerback for just a few months, Gilmore made a strong impression on quarterback Mac Jones.

“Yeah he looks great. I think I was here with him just for a little bit. Obviously he was injured and stuff,” Jones said on Wednesday. “I have all the respect in the world for him and how he treated me when I was here young. Just some of the information he gave me in the training room, just at his locker. He’s definitely an all-time dude. Excited to go against him again here.”

Within their short tenure together, Jones noted after Gilmore was traded last October that the veteran “helped him a lot” through different conversations and film pointers.

The two squared off for the first time last season after Gilmore was dealt to Carolina. He was able to intercept Jones in that game, so New England’s quarterback knows he has to be aware of where the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is at all times.

“He’s just a great cornerback. Still is,” Jones said. “You can tell they’re putting him out there, and he’s locking down the guys for the most part. Just covering them one-on-one. Just doing his thing. He’s definitely still a premiere cornerback.”

“Let’s say he moves around a bit because a lot of times he plays field and boundary, but they’ll matchup,” Bill Belichick explained Wednesday. “He’s obviously a good corner.”

Like he did with Jones, Gilmore is helping his now young quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, prepare for a matchup against his former team. The 32-year-old cornerback met with Ehlinger Wednesday morning to discuss New England’s defensive tactics.

Ehlinger added that when preparing for most teams, you can kind of familiarize yourself with players' numbers so you know who is where. But, he said, with the Pats, you can't use that approach because they so often change lineups and personnel groupings from week to week. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 2, 2022

Gilmore is dealing with a rib injury that forced him from Indianapolis’ Wednesday practice, so his availability will be worth monitoring. If he does suit up, it will be his first game back at Gillette Stadium since 2020.