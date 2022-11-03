The Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) travel to Texas to take on the Houston Texans (+13.5) to kick off Week 9.

Philadelphia comes into this game with a 7-0 record and as the last undefeated team in the NFL. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders and quarterback Jalen Hurts has to be a frontrunner for MVP. They will be able to run the ball all over this weak defense and take care of business.

The Eagles have been really good on defense as well this season and just added pass rusher Robert Quinn to the fold. They will give the Texans offense fits all day as it is a young unexperienced unit. Expect them to force multiple turnovers in this game.

Houston does not have much going for them on offense as their best receiver, Brandin Cooks, will not play. The lone bright spot is rookie running back Dameon Pierce; he is an explosive runner, but it will definitely be tough sledding for the Florida product.

Defensively, the Texans need to contain Hurts and make him one-dimensional as a passer. If he gets out of the pocket to extend plays or turn into a runner, it will be a long day for this defense. If it can get pressure and possibly force some turnovers it could lead to an interesting game.

The Eagles are 13.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Miles Sanders Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-120): This is a great spot for Sanders to find the end zone as the Texans really struggle against the run. Philadelphia should be up big in this game meaning a lot of rush attempts for the running back. Even if he does not find pay dirt on the ground, he is a talented receiving option who could get in through the air.