Patriots vs. Colts Thursday injury report: Marcus Cannon joins New England’s group of non-participants

The list of offensive absences lengthened for the New England Patriots from Wednesday to Thursday.

Veteran tackle Marcus Cannon joined running back Damien Harris, wide receiver DeVante Parker and center David Andrews among the non-participants for the active roster. After starting the past four games and staying in for a season-high 73 snaps last weekend, the September signing is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

But the Indianapolis Colts also remained shorthanded. The NFL’s 2021 rushing leader in Jonathan Taylor was sidelined for a second straight practice because of an ankle issue.

Here’s the updated injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (illness)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (concussion)

C David Andrews (concussion)

Colts

QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle)

DT Grover Stewart (rest)

LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring)

Due to an illness and a knee injury, respectively, Harris in the backfield and Parker out wide have yet to practice this week for the Patriots. The same is true for Andrews, who missed last Sunday’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets while in the league’s protocol. The team captain and franchise All-Decade selection sustained an illegal blindside block 10 nights ago versus the Chicago Bears and has been sidelined from on-field preparations since then.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Colts

C Ryan Kelly (knee)

LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

Past Patriots second-round picks in Barmore and Dugger continued in a partial capacity on Thursday after missing last weekend’s trip to MetLife Stadium. It marked the second consecutive stop on the inactives list for the defensive tackle out of Alabama. As for the safety out of Lenoir-Rhyne, he has been held out of two starts this fall due to injuries.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Colts

RB Zack Moss (travel)

DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (rib)

The Patriots removed safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty as well as special teams captain Matthew Slater from the injury report. Phillips and Slater had been limited during the previous practice with shoulder and hamstring ailments, respectively, while McCourty received a rare rest day. All are now back in full along with a handful of Colts, including the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Gilmore, who had been down as a non-participant.