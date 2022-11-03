Patriots vs. Colts: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

New England will return home in Week 9, trying to improve to 5-4 on the year.

Fresh off a victory over the New York Jets to return to .500 on the year, the 4-4 New England Patriots will now face off against another long-time rival of theirs: they will welcome the 3-4-1 Indianapolis Colts to Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 bout.

The Colts are a team in turmoil, having undergone some significant changes on the offensive side of the ball: starting quarterback Matt Ryan has been benched in favor of second-year man Sam Ehlinger, while coordinator Marcus Brady was fired just this week. Additionally, running back Nyheim Hines was traded away.

New England, on the other hand, did not make any trades or see any significant personnel changes recently. The team does have some injury questions, but appears to be in better shape heading into Week 9 while attempting to move beyond .500 for the first time this season.

