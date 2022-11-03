Week 9 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1): Go Texans! While our usual rule of NFC over AFC would apply here, Houston is still our pick in this one. Why? Because a) they are no real threat in the playoff picture, and b) a Texans victory might help the Patriots’ draft outlook for 2023. New England, after all, owns extra third- and sixth-round draft picks from the currently 2-6 Carolina Panthers. The worse the Panthers finish in a league-wide comparison, the better for the Patriots. A Houston win would push them from the third into the second spot at the moment. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

