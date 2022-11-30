New England Patriots links 11/30/22 - Complementary football: Pats need all three units Thursday night

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills updated injury report.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life.
- Mike Dussault talks about how Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense and getting the team’s red zone offense on track.
- Evan Lazar highlights Jahlani Tavai, who says he’s ‘happy as hell’ about his new contract extension.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Mac Jones supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for My Cause My Cleats.
- What they’re saying: Buffalo Bills.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Jakobi Meyers - Jonathan Jones - Adrian Phillips - Bill Belichick.
- Belestrator: Previewing the Bills offense. (2.15 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Vikings leftover observations, previewing the Bills, Tuesday practice report. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for Thursday vs. Bills: The biggest challenge yet.
- Mark Daniels identifies three things the Patriots must do to beat the Buffalo Bills. 1. Force turnovers.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Three key matchups to watch Thursday night. 1. Patriots pass rush vs. Josh Allen.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) What would a win against the Bills mean for the Patriots? 1. The Pats are a legit playoff team.
- Nick O’Malley presents his Patriots-Bills anti-analysis: QB Josh Allen has a breakfast cereal; is it any good?
- Andy Hart notes the Patriots are ‘very aware’ of their recent lopsided matchups with the Bills.
- Michael Hurley points out some eye-opening Patriots stats ahead of the team’s critical stretch run.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Mac Jones must solve Bills riddle.
- Dakota Randall explains how Mac Jones won over his teammates amid intense criticism.
- Andrew Callahan reports WR Jakobi Meyers expects to play Thursday against the Bills.
- Zack Cox tells us how Jahlani Tavai went from the practice squad to a contract extension.
- Keagan Stiefel hears from Jahlani Tavai with a wholesome plan after inking his extension. “My mom wants a new backyard.”
- Khari Thompson talks about how Ja’Whaun Bentley has quietly become the ‘next great’ leader in the locker room.
- CBS Boston reports David Andrews plans to play for Patriots vs. Bills. /Yay!
- Chris Mason mentions how making music is another passion for Patriots rookie standout Marcus Jones.
- Dakota Randall talks about Jamie Collins impressing Bill Belichick despite not playing.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Underdog Patriots desperately seeking signature win against Bills.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) ‘It’s not over!’ Bills at Patriots: Can New England climb into AFC playoff picture?
- Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: A six-game playoff to reach the postseason.
- Alex Barth reports 6 Patriots rank top 10 positionally in initial Pro Bowl voting.
- Patriots Beat podcast: Alex Barth and Mike Kadlick preview Patriots vs Bills. (62 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the injury to Damien Harris, the impact of Von Miller on Mac Jones, how the Pats will defend Josh Allen; More. (33 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph and Clare welcome Mark Schofield to talk all things Patriots. (62 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick praises Devin McCourty ahead of 200th regular-season game with Patriots.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers’ staying power.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12. Patriots: Uncharacteristic mistakes from a Bill Belichick team; More.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Fixing Russell Wilson, Jets QBs, Jacoby Brissett’s and Aaron Rodgers’ futures.
- Staff (NFL.com) Dolphins-Chargers flexed to ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 14, bumping Chiefs-Broncos to 4:05.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking all AFC wild card contenders. Patriots 4th.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Customs officials seize 422 fake Super Bowl rings from China.
Loading comments...