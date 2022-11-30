Patriots vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Week 13

The New England Patriots have ruled out running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in advance of Thursday’s AFC East meeting with the Buffalo Bills.

Due to a thigh injury and a foot injury, respectively, both starters began and ended the quick turnaround as non-participants. But six members of the active roster will go forward as questionable.

Here are the rest of the game statuses for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Bills

OT Dion Dawkins (ankle)

LB Von Miller (knee)

Harris had been downgraded from questionable to return after handling five carries on Thanksgiving versus the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-26 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium went without Wynn, however, after he sustained a foot injury 20 snaps in the Sunday prior against the New York Jets. As for Buffalo’s edges, neither Dawkins on the offensive side nor Miller on the defensive side returned for Wednesday’s walkthrough. Both veterans will also be unavailable for the divisional matchup.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf)

C David Andrews (thigh)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

S Jabrill Peppers (illness)

Bills

TE Quintin Morris (illness)

Each of New England’s questionable finished prep for the Bills as limited participants. And that includes Peppers, who had been sidelined from the previous practice because of an illness. Yet all but Andrews resided among the actives 90 minutes before kickoff last week in Minnesota. The center, captain and franchise All-Decade selection suffered a thigh injury in the first quarter against the Jets en route to missing his third start of the campaign.