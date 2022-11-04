New England Patriots links 11/04/22 - Patriots-Colts previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Colts latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Colts: How the Pats offense catches fire and slows down Indy’s rushing attack.
- Evan Lazar spotlights Matthew Judon, who doesn’t know what the ‘remedy or ingredient’ is to his success, but it sure is working with the Patriots. Judon is currently tied for the league lead in sacks (8.5) through the first eight weeks of the season.
- Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Robert Kraft accepts National Leadership Award from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
- Press Conferences: Rhamondre Stevenson - Hunter Henry - Matthew Judon - Jonathan Jones.
- Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jabrill Peppers. (2.25 min. video)
- Belestrator: Previewing the Colts pass rush. (3.48 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts coming to Foxborough. (22.29 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory: Colts week. 1. Own the line. The Pats front needs to fill the gaps the Colts line is looking to create.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Colts Week 9, key matchups: Who has the edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Colts Front Seven – Edge Indianapolis.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots vs. Colts preview: What to watch for. 1. Jonathan Taylor at the point of attack.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots vs. Colts Week 9: Players to watch, betting preview, and game prediction.
- Chad Finn’s uncoventional preview: The Colts are ripe for a defeat Sunday. Can the Patriots deliver it?
- Andrew Callahan explains why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith could break out against the Colts.
- Matt Dolloff points out how Mac Jones and Hunter Henry are starting to give glimpses of the old magic.
- Matt Cassel offers three keys to unlocking Mac Jones in his second season. 1. Find continuity up front.
- Andy Hart notes Mac Jones knows exactly what the Patriots’ offense needs to get going.
- Karen Guregian believes it’s time for the Pats to help Mac Jones up off the mat, see if he can calm his pocket jitters, and his knack for throwing picks and making questionable decisions.
- Andrew Callahan sees the Pats feel close to establishing an offensive identity and that could make or break them.
- Zack Cox relays Rhamondre Stevenson on how he feels about Bill Belichick’s high praise: ’Yeah, I love him, too.’
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) David Andrews is quietly becoming an underrated pillar of the offense.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots news and notes: Colts QB looks similar to Zappe.
- Sean T. McGuire talks about Stephon Gilmore sharing his knowledge of the Patriots’ defense with Sam Ehlinger, and helping him prepare.
- Alex Reimer suggests that once again, the Colts are imploding before a matchup against the Patriots.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: How will key injuries impact O-Line vs. Colts?
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: What can be done with the offensive line?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotsCountry) Pats-Colts Injury Report: David Andrews, DeVante Parker among 4 absent.
- Mike Reiss reports RT Marcus Cannon is now in concussion protocol. This makes it unlikely that Cannon will be available for Sunday’s game against the Colts, which would thrust Wynn and Yodny Cajuste up the depth chart.
- Andrew Callahan warns that Colts’ DL DeForest Buckner could spring an upset of the Pats on Sunday.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotsCountry) Will Patriots trade inactivity pay dividends vs. Colts? After spending the previous few days on the trading block, this trio of Patriots may look to pounce upon their respective second chances.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Will the QB position be a looming issue for the Patriots?
- Khari Thompson points to a silver lining in the Patriots punting on the trade deadline.
- Keagan Stiefel identifies the top five greatest safeties in Patriots history.
- Eric Wilbur tells us what the experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Colts game.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Richard Morin (USA Today) Colts at Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Mike Florio ‘has reason to believe’ Patriots made a serious push for Chase Claypool.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Understanding the moves that weren’t made at the NFL trade deadline; Does Green Bay’s inaction signal its punting on the season? Why is Kareem Hunt still a Brown? Plus, more answers.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards [164 yards shy]: What you don’t know.
- Katie Baker (The Ringer) Sliding doors and slamming windows: Where do the Raiders go from here?
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 9 picks. Five of five pick Pats to win.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 9 NFL game picks. Patriots win 20-17.
VIEW FROM INDY
- Chris Shepherd (StampedeBlue) New offensive coordinator Frank Reich and other things to watch for in Week 9.
- Mike Chappell (Fox59) Ailing ankle (and other things) limiting Jonathan Taylor’s ability to regain form of ‘21.
- Mike Chappell (Fox59) Question of the day: Will changes fix Colts’ broken offense?
- Andrew Moore (HorseshoeHuddle) Sam Ehlinger ready for the ‘challenge’ of Belichick, Patriots.
- Scott Horner (IndyStar) ‘Colts are figuring out ways to lose’: Can they reverse that vs. Patriots?
- Matthew VanTryon (IndyStar) Bill Belichick mentioned 16 Colts in lengthy opening statement — but not Sam Ehlinger.
- JJ Stankevitz (Colts.com) Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor on ankle rehab, Zack Moss on whirlwind 48 hours after trade from Buffalo Bills.
- JJ Stankevitz (Colts.com) WR Parris Campbell is proving to the NFL the kind of player he and the Colts always knew he could be.
- JJ Stankevitz (Colts.com) Colts Mailbag: Explaining the Nyheim Hines deal, strategy at trade deadline, Sam Ehlinger’s future and more.
- Scott Horner (IndyStar) Colts vs. Patriots TV, injuries, betting odds, depressing offensive numbers.
- Know Your Foe podcast (Colts.com) New England Patriots preview with Tom Curran. (15.20 min.)
