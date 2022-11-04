Patriots vs. Colts Friday injury report: DeVante Parker, David Andrews, Marcus Cannon ruled out for Week 9

The New England Patriots will be missing three starters against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, center David Andrews and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon remained sidelined throughout the week of preparations and have since been ruled out.

And on the other side, running back Jonathan Taylor will also be among the inactives after an ankle injury kept him sidelined for three consecutive practices. The reigning first-team All-Pro rushed 29 times for 170 yards and a touchdown when Indianapolis crossed paths with New England last December.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (concussion)

C David Andrews (concussion)

Colts

QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring)

Due to a knee injury out wide, Parker exited after one snap and one target in New England’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets last Sunday. And on the offensive line, both Andrews and Cannon continue to reside in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The former’s most recent start at the pivot arrived in primetime against the Chicago Bears. The latter, meanwhile, started each of the past four games between right tackle and eligible tight end before surfacing on Thursday’s injury report.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (illness)

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

CB Jack Jones (illness)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Colts

OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle)

LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

Seven Patriots stand as questionable to face the Colts. The list includes Harris at running back, who returned as limited after being a non-participant for back-to-back practices because of an illness. But it also includes the rookie Jones at cornerback. The fourth-round draft choice by way of USC and Arizona State was the lone member of New England’s questionable to not practice on Friday. He is dealing with an illness, as well.