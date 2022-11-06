The New England Patriots (-5.5) will host the Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) on Sunday Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium, giving the Patriots a nice home field advantage.

Let’s find out how you can watch the Week 9 battle.

Week 9: New England Patriots (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), Paramount+ (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (click here for full list of stations), Sports USA, SiriusXM (New England: 230, Indianapolis: 389)

Odds: Patriots -5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Stampede Blue

