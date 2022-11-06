Week 9 features an exciting Sunday slate with a lot of games that could have playoff implications. The 1: p.m. time slot has eight games, only two games in the 4 p.m. ET window, and an 8:20 p.m. ET game.

A big matchup at 1 p.m. ET is the New England Patriots (-5) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (+5). The Colts come to town with a young quarterback in Sam Ehlinger and their star running back Jonathan Taylor out due to an ankle injury. New England should feast on this offense, while its own will likely play conservatively given that it might only need a couple scores to win this game.

Another appealing matchup from a betting standpoint is the Las Vegas Raiders (-2) traveling to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (+2). The Raiders are coming off an absolute stinker and will try to bounce back on Sunday. People may be playing/coaching for their jobs in this one and they need to take down the Jaguars. Look for the Jacksonville defense to struggle stopping Derek Carr and to let down their fans at home.

At 4:05 p.m. ET the Seattle Seahawks (+2) will be visiting the Arizona Cardinals (-2). These two teams faced off earlier in the season and the Seahawks won 19-9. This will not be the case this time around as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has DeAndre Hopkins at his disposal. This duo is going to torment the Seattle secondary and put up points this time around. Arizona will play much better in front of its home fans.

At 8:20 p.m. ET the Tennessee Titans (+12.5) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5). This game is in Kansas City but how often do you see a 5-2 team as 12.5-point dogs? Yes, the Chiefs should win this game, but a double-digit spread is a lot to cover against a good team. Derrick Henry will be a handful and if he plays like he did last week this game will be a lot closer than the line shows.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Austin Ekeler Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-145): The Chargers are missing some of their weapons on Sunday with Mike Williams and Donald Parham Jr. both out. Keenan Allen is also a major question mark to play so that means Ekeler is going to have a massive workload. He is by far the biggest red zone threat whether it’s rushing or receiving and will definitely find the end zone on Sunday.

Patriots Best Bet

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 95.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115): Damien Harris is questionable and has missed a lot of practice this week, meaning a heavy workload of Stevenson might be coming again. At this point he is basically the entire Patriots offense. He will have at least 20 touches if Harris misses and should easily exceed 95.5 total yards.