The New England Patriots offense will be missing some key pieces for its Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The latest to join the list is running back Damien Harris.

Harris, who entered the weekend as questionable with an illness, is “unlikely” to dress up on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He will therefore join a group of inactives that already includes wide receiver DeVante Parker, center David Andrews and offensive tackle/jumbo tight end Marcus Cannon (who has since been moved to injured reserve).

Harris, 25, entered the season as the Patriots’ top running back but a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 5 has opened the door for Rhamondre Stevenson to take over as the team’s RB1. Due to Stevenson’s emergence and his one-week absence, Harris now “only” ranks second on the team in carries (71), rushing yards (302) and rushing touchdowns (3).

The expectation is that Stevenson will again see most of the running back snaps on Sunday against the Colts. Additionally, the team has rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris on its active roster as well as recently promoted J.J. Taylor.

Strong Jr. is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, meaning that Harris and Taylor might end up as the only rotational options behind Stevenson.

The Patriots’ game against the Colts is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.