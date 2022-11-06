Coming off a victory over the New York Jets, the New England Patriots return home in Week 9 to face the Indianapolis Colts with hopes of getting back over .500 for the first time all year. The Patriots will be out for revenge before their bye week, after suffering a 27-17 loss to the Colts last season.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 13 : 0 Colts

Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Indianapolis Colts won the toss and deferred, giving the ball to Mac Jones and the Patriots to begin Sunday’s contest. New England’s offense got off to a slow start, as Rhamondre Stevenson lost two yards on his first carry before Mac Jones fired two incomplete passes. New England then punted.

Matthew Judon made his presence felt on the Colts’ first possession, recording a three-yard sack on the first play from scrimmage. The Patriots then got home again on third-down, but a roughing the passer penalty on Daniel Ekuale - who appeared to hit Sam Ehlinger in the head - gave Indianapolis a first-down. Indianapolis was not able to take advantage and punted back to New England, after a pair of incomplete passes and a five-yard carry.

New England’s second drive of the game had similar results to the first. A pair of Stevenson runs resulted in zero yards before Jones was sacked on third-down. Bailey’s 36-yard punt then set the Colts up at New England’s 42-yard line.

After two runs by Deon Jackson and Ehlinger for two combined yards, Matthew Judon got home on a well-executed T/E stunt with Daniel Ekuale for a third-down sack.

The Patriots third-offensive drive got to work with J.J. Taylor, who recorded his first two touches of the season. On third-and-one, Jakobi Meyers motioned under center to sneak for a first-down. That was the only first-down New England could muster, as Jones was sacked on second-down and eventually punted back to Indianapolis.

The Colts continued to have little success on their third drive of the game. Deon Jackson picked up five combined yards on two carries before Ehlinger was sacked by Ja’Whaun Bentley on third down - with another quality assist from Ekuale. Indianapolis punted back to New England.

Second quarter

The Patriots offense finally found some life on their next drive, thanks to a strong call from Matt Patricia. Staying under center on first-down, New England hit a play-action screen to Jonnu Smith who took it 24 yards. The next play, Stevenson found room for an 11-yard carry to move into Colts territory. After a short end-around to Kendrick Bourne and six-yard completion to Meyers, Jones’ third-down pass to Stevenson downfield fell incomplete. Nick Folk nailed a 49-yard field goal to get New England on the board. [Patriots 3 : 0 Colts]

Indianapolis continued to keep the ball on the ground for back-to-back plays to start their next drive, but there was little success yet again. On a third-and-seven, Ehlinger’s pass downfield to Michael Pittman fell incomplete.

Starting with strong field position after a 23-yard punt return from Marcus Jones, Mac Jones found Hunter Henry on back-to-back completions. On a third-and-one, Stevenson got two to pick up the first-down. After a holding penalty put New England in a first-and-20 situation, Stevenson picked up 18 total yards on his next two carries, but a third-down pass to the back fell incomplete. Nick Folk hit his second straight field goal - this one from 43 yards - to extend New England’s lead. [Patriots 6 : 0 Colts]

The Colts started their next drive with just under nine minutes remaining in the half, and continued to struggle offensively. After originally converting a third-and-eight, Ehlinger’s completion was negated due to an illegal use of hands. On a third-and-18, Ehlinger’s pass came up short of the sticks. Matt Haack’s punt was then blocked by Jonathan Jones and recovered by Brenden Schooler at Indianapolis’ three-yard line.

Two plays after the punt block, Jones found Stevenson in the end zone for a three-yard score. [Patriots 13 : 0 Colts]