Patriots vs. Colts inactives: Christian Barmore misses third straight game due to knee injury

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their ninth game of the 2022 regular season. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium, trying to improve to 5-4 on the year and build some momentum heading into the bye week.

The Patriots will not have all hands on deck, however, with four of the eight inactives missing the game against the Colts due to injury:

Patriots inactives

C David Andrews

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

RB Kevin Harris

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

Two of the Patriots’ inactives were already known heading into the weekend: center David Andrews (concussion) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were both ruled out on Friday. The same is true for offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), but he has since been moved to injured reserve.

Joining Andrews and Parker on the inactives list are two more starting-caliber players, running back Damien Harris (illness) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee). Both Harris and Barmore were listed as questionable on Friday, but are apparently unable to participate in the game against the Colts.

Meanwhile, other four inactives — S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade — are all healthy scratches.

The Patriots are also getting some good injury-news, though. Safety Kyle Dugger will be back on the field after a one-game absence because of an ankle injury. He is one of five questionables cleared to play alongside running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and cornerback Jack Jones (illness).

Colts inactives

CB Tony Brown

C Wesley French

RB Zack Moss

QB Matt Ryan

LB Grant Stuard

RB Jonathan Taylor

DT Christ Williams.

The biggest name on the Colts’ list of inactives is running back Jonathan Taylor. The team’s leader in touches and yards from scrimmage so far this season, Taylor has been ruled out on Friday because of an ankle injury.

Also out is recent trade acquisition Zack Moss, leaving Indianapolis a bit thinner than desired at running back: Deon Jackson will be joined by practice squad elevatees Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins are the only active backs on the game-day roster.