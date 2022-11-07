New England Patriots links 11/07/22 - The joy of sacks: Defense does it nine times!

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Colts. Pats defense has season-high 9 sacks, ties for most in Belichick era; Rhamondre Stevenson has first career receiving TD; Pats defense limits Indianapolis to 0-14 on third down; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Colts stats.
- Mike Dusault gives us four key takeaways from Patriots win over the Colts. 1. Sack party starts suffocating defensive effort.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the the Patriots blowout victory over the Colts. Play of the Game: Jonathan Jones blocks Colts P Matt Haack’s punt, recovered by Brendan Schooler at the Colts two-yard line.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Colts.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Bill Belichick - Devin McCourty - Jonathan Jones - Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Highlights: Week 9 Colts vs. Patriots. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Defense, special teams carry the day in win over Colts, Josh Uche interview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan recaps how Matt Judon and the Pats smashed the Colts with nine sacks in 26-3 win.
- Khari Thompson posts his live updates, scores, and analysis as the Pats bullied the Colts in a dominant home win.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots defense rode all over the Colts on Sunday at Foxborough!
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) ‘Special’ Patriots smother hapless Colts, improve to 5-4.
- Hayden Bird gives us five takeaways from the Pats’ win. 1. Mac Jones and the passing game are still searching for a statement game.
- Alex Barth shares 8 takeaways from Sunday’s win. 1. Sacks, sacks, and more sacks.
- Mike Kadlick picks five takeaways from the Week 9 win vs. Colts. 5. Matthew Judon deserves serious consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.
- Darren Hartwell’s Pats-Colts takeaways: Judon, defense wreak havoc in 26-3 rout.
- Zack Cox tells us three takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 9 beatdown of the Colts. 1. The Patriots dominated a terrible Colts offense.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Ten first impressions following Sunday’s Patriots win. 1) Mac Jones played a clean game on Sunday, finishing his first start of 2022 without an interception during the club’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis on a beautiful afternoon at Gillette Stadium.
- Khari Thompson writes how ‘the Patriots at least made Sunday’s hilariously ugly game worth their fans’ while, easily dispatching the anemic Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 26-3.’
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Unsung Hero: Jonathan Jones sets tone, made two game-changing plays to help seal the victory.
- Matt Dolloff highlights how Jonathan Jones’ blocked punt proved to be the single biggest play in the Pats’ redemptive win over the Colts.
- Andrew Callahan goes inside the blocked punt that sparked a blowout of the Colts.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Colts Notebook: Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones among standouts.
- Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots offense is broken, heading into the bye.
- Khari Thompson is concerned about what happens when the Patriots need more than one TD from Mac Jones.
- Dakota Randall mentions how Bill Belichick predictably answered a question about benching Cole Strange.
- AJ Nelson reports what Bill Belichick said following Sunday’s victory, ‘Certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts.’
- Michael Hurley relays the Patriots revealing their motivation to beat the Colts: “It was a little different story today”
- Matt Dolloff picks his Ups & Downs: Who was the key to a dominating win over the Colts?
- Michael Hurley shares his Four Ups, Four Downs from Sunday’s win.
- Andy Hart gives his thumbs up, thumbs down: Matt Judon leads dominant defensive effort in Patriots win.
- Alex Reimer lays out how Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta were train wrecks during Colts-Patriots.
- Mike Reiss talks about the Patriots improving to 5-4 at bye: Defense dominates, offense struggles. (2 min. video)
- Highlights (ESPN) Patriots sack Ehlinger 9 times. (1 min. video)
- Greg Bedard recaps the Patriots 26-3 win vs the Colts: Is the Patriots offense broken? (3.22 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Week 9 game recap: Patriots 26, Colts 3. Offensive line spotlight: It wasn’t all bad for the Patriots’ offensive line. Center James Ferentz, filling in for David Andrews (concussion), didn’t allow a single pressure. Right guard Michael Onwenu let up just one hurry, and left tackle Trent Brown allowed just two hurries.
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Colts takeaways: Defense fuels New England, holds Indianapolis to field goal in blowout; The Patriots improve to 5-4 after winning four of their last five games.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 9 performances: MMQB hands out game balls; Plus, a Patriots defensive end is on pace for a 22-sack season.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 9: Jets ignore the noise In Bills upset, what’s gotten into Justin Fields, and the year’s most mysterious trade. Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones get awards section shout-outs.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Week 9 Walkthrough: Recap of all the action, from the Jets’ upset of the Bills to Tom Brady’s latest comeback to another Patriots blowout.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 9 of 2022 NFL season. 22. Who had Matt Judon in the Defensive Player of the Year pool? The New England Patriots pass rusher is in the thick of the mix, his three-sack outing Sunday giving him a league-leading 11½.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 9: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. The Colts were 0 for 14 on third downs. This was about as bad an offensive performance as a team can have. More.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 9 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. “It’s hard to imagine them having the offensive firepower to keep up with Buffalo (and maybe even Miami), but they’ve at least kept themselves in the hunt.”
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 grades. Patriots: A-, Colts: D-. “Bill Belichick is probably going to want to give a game ball to every single player on his defense after this win.”
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) Tom Brady reaches 100,000 total passing yards: What you don’t know.
VIEW FROM INDY
- Joel A. Erickson (IndyStar) Colts offense collapses completely in horrific loss to New England.
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts show no fight in 26-3 loss to Patriots.
- Nate Atkins (IndyStar) 10 thoughts on the Colts’ beatdown loss to the Patriots. 1. It’s hard to know what to say about this offense right now. The Colts have benched a quarterback, fired an offensive coordinator, switched up the offensive line combination a half-dozen times and turned their top tight end into a full-time blocker, and yet the unit continues to go nowhere.
- Cody Manning (ColtsWire) Here are five takeaways from the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. 2. Credit to the defense.
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Instant analysis of Colts’ 26-3 loss to Patriots.
- Scott Horner (IndyStar) How bad is the Colts offense? Let’s count the ways.
- Andrew Thomison (StampedeBlue) Knee-jerk reactions: Pitiful offensive performance leads to 26-3 blowout loss to Patriots.
- Andrew Moore (HorseshoeHuddle) Colts’ offense hits rock bottom in loss vs. Patriots.
- Lucktastic (StampedeBlue) Week 9 Game Day Thread: Colts at Patriots. The fall of Foxborough, Part 1: The first half — Part 2: The second half.
- J.J. Stankevitz (Colts.com) Frank Reich’s message after Colts’ loss to Patriots: ‘It starts with me on offense.’ Colts managed just 121 yards of offense on Sunday against the Patriots, their lowest single-game total since 1997.
Loading comments...