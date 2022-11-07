Patriots vs. Colts snap counts: Yodny Cajuste starts at right tackle and does not look back

The New England Patriots defended their home field with a 26-3 victory of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The win puts them at 5-4 on the season and drops the Colts to 3-5-1.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game.

Offense

Total snaps: 63

QB Mac Jones* (63; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (63; 100%), C James Ferentz* (63; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (63; 100%), RT Yodny Cajuste* (63; 100%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (51; 81%), OL Isaiah Wynn (48; 76%), WR Kendrick Bourne* (48; 76%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (46; 73%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (42; 67%), TE Hunter Henry* (42; 67%), TE Jonnu Smith (34; 54%), WR Nelson Agholor (21; 33%), RB J.J. Taylor (17; 27%), LG Cole Strange* (15; 24%), RB/WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (14; 22%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones played all of New England’s snaps for a second week in a row. The offense has not exactly looked great but there seems to be some clarity that he is the guy moving forward.

Rhamondre Stevenson logged 46 snaps and was able to get a breather at times with the signing of J.J. Taylor to the active roster. Taylor registered 17 plays and touched the ball 10 times.

The receivers were led by Jakobi Meyers, who played 51 snaps, while Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton were not far behind with 48 and 42 themselves. Nelson Agholor’s role continues to get smaller and smaller as he did not catch a pass in his 21 snaps. Lynn Bowden Jr. was elevated from the practice squad and saw 14 plays.

Hunter Henry finally had a nice day with Jones at quarterback in his 42 downs. Jonnu Smith was not far behind him as he logged 34 himself.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen played all 63 snaps. Michael Onwenu, Trent Brown and even James Ferentz (because of the David Andrews injury) all make sense to have seen every down. Yodny Cajuste was the other player who played every offensive snap as he got the start at right tackle and never looked back. Isaiah Wynn saw 48 snaps as he replaced Cole Strange (15 snaps) early on at left guard. Strange did eventually return at the end of the game for more action.

Defense

Total snaps: 62

S Devin McCourty* (62; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (45; 73%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (45; 73%), S Kyle Dugger* (43; 69%), LB Matthew Judon* (42; 68%), CB Myles Bryant* (41; 66%), CB Jalen Mills* (41; 66%), CB Jonathan Jones* (40; 65%), CB Jack Jones (40; 65%), S Adrian Phillips (37; 60%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (35; 56%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (34; 55%), LB Anfernee Jennings (28; 45%), DT Davon Godchaux* (27; 44%), LB Josh Uche (25; 40%), DT Daniel Ekuale (24; 39%), S Jabrill Peppers (21; 34%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (18; 29%), LB Raekwon McMillan (16; 26%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (11; 18%), CB Marcus Jones (7; 11%),

*denotes starter

The defensive line was led by Deatrich Wise Jr., who played 45 snaps and was part of the bunch who forced nine sacks. Next up was Lawrence Guy who saw 34 with Devon Godchaux close behind at 27. With the Colts throwing the ball all game a lot of the player personnel was pass rush packages which is why Guy and Godchaux had lighter days.

Ja’Whaun Bentley led the linebackers with 45 snaps and that resulted in eight tackles. Matthew Judon was right there with him at 42 and had a three-sack day. Josh Uche only played 25 snaps (his season high) and had a monster day with six tackles and three sacks of his own.

The cornerback breakdown is very interesting this week as four separate guys all had at least 40 snaps. Myle Bryant and Jalen Mills led the way with 41 while Jack and Jonathan Jones each had 40. Jonathan Jones had a big pick-six to extend the Patriots’ lead late.

Devin McCourty was the only player on defense to play all 62 snaps. Kyle Dugger played 43 in his return to the lineup and Adrian Phillips logged 37, which led to a reduced role for Jabrill Peppers who only played 21.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 33

WR Matthew Slater (27; 82%), S Brenden Schooler (27; 82%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (27; 82%), LB Mack Wilson (25; 76%), S Jabrill Peppers (22; 67%), LB Jahlani Tavai (20; 61%), P Jake Bailey (20; 61%), LB Raekwon McMillan (18; 55%), CB/PR/KR Marcus Jones (18; 55%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (18; 55%), LB Anfernee Jennings (17; 52%), WR Raleigh Webb (16; 48%), LS Joe Cardona (13; 39%), S Adrian Phillips (9; 27%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (9; 27%), Jack Jones (9; 27%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (8; 24%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (8; 24%), S Kyle Dugger (7; 21%), G Michael Onwenu (6; 18%), OT Trent Brown (6; 18%), G Cole Strange (6; 18%), OT Yodny Cajuste (6; 18%), OL Isaiah Wynn (6; 18%), K Nick Folk (6; 18%), CB Myles Bryant (3; 9%), TE Jonnu Smith (2; 6%), CB Jonathan Jones (2; 6%), DT Daniel Ekuale (2; 6%)

The special teams unit overall had a good day and this stemmed from Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, and DaMarcus Mitchell all sitting at 27 snaps. Jonathan Jones also blocked a punt during his special teams reps, leading to a New England score.

On the flip side, Jake Bailey was inconsistent once again during his 20 snaps. Do not be surprised if the Patriots bring in punters this week after another poor performance.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, C Kody Russey

The two players who did not see the field make sense as Bailey Zappe was not needed to step in, and Kody Russey was only elevated as a precaution in case Ferentz was forced to leave the game.

Inactive

RB Damien Harris, RB Kevin Harris, WR DeVante Parker, C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

The Patriots had eight inactives on Sunday, four offensive and four defensive players.

On offense, two running back were out as Damien Harris missed the game due to injury and Kevin Harris was a healthy scratch. DeVante Parker was forced to sit with a knee injury which led to more playing time for Bourne. The center and leader of the offensive line, David Andrews, missed for the second consecutive week with a concussion.

The main piece missing on the defensive side of the ball was Christian Barmore. He should be ready to go after the bye week as he works through a knee issue. Sam Roberts was also inactive which left the defensive line thin. Shaun Wade was once again a healthy scratch and Joshuah Bledsoe was held out after seeing action last week.