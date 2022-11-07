Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Ravens vs. Saints?

The Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) will be in the Superdome on Monday Night football to take on the New Orleans Saints (+1.5). The New Orleans faithful will be loud as their team desperately needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

The Ravens have been a dynamic team all season, but they are down some serious playmakers. Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards and Rashod Bateman are all out meaning guys like Isaiah Likely, Kenyan Drake and DeSean Jackson will have to step up. This is not exactly a strong group or players so the majority of the offense will be on Lamar Jackson’s shoulders (and legs).

If Baltimore is going to win this game, they need to play a good defensive game. Roquan Smith will be making his debut and will figure to have a big impact. If they can get pressure, they will be able to force turnovers and put their offense in good positions to score.

The Saints offense has been interesting all year between a quarterback carousel, injuries and different players having monster games. The player that needs to build on his performance from last week in Alvin Kamara; if he can get going early on the entire offense will open up and guys like Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway will have opportunities down field.

New Orleans had their best defensive game of the season last week when the shut out the Las Vegas Raiders. They are now playing a team with a lot fewer offensive weapons. If they can contain Jackson and keep him in the pocket, they will be in a position to get a win.

The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Alvin Kamara Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-130): This offense runs through Kamara and that will continue to be the case tonight. New Orleans will need to keep up with an explosive Ravens offense so they will need to utilize their running backs at receivers. Look for Kamara to easily exceed 38.5 receiving yards in what will be a close game.