Lynn Bowden Jr., Kody Russey revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 9

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and center Kody Russey reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both served as standard elevations for what became a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Bowden, 25, played 14 offensive snaps in his Patriots debut after wearing a black jersey on multiple occasions as a practice player of the week. The 2020 third-round draft choice signed to the practice squad in September after previous stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. A former first-team All-American and Paul Hornung Award winner out of the University of Kentucky, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound Bowden spent last year on injured reserve. He caught 28 passes for 211 yards across 10 appearances as a rookie, adding nine rushes for 32 yards.

Russey, 23, was active behind veteran James Ferentz with starting center David Andrews again ruled out due to a concussion. But the 6-foot-2, 300-pound undrafted rookie did not play for the second consecutive Sunday. Russey started 60 games during a college career that began at Louisiana Tech and ended as a captain and American second-team All-Conference selection at Houston. After logging 120 downs in the preseason and clearing waivers as the calendar turned from August, he joined New England’s practice squad at its formation.

Two standard elevations remain for Bowden this regular season. One remains for Russey before 53-man roster movement would be required.

The Patriots enter the bye week at 5-4 and will host the New York Jets for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 20.