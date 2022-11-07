Week 9 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the New Orleans Saints welcome the Baltimore Ravens to the Superdome. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5): Go Saints! An AFC team going against an NFC team usually is a pretty simple call in favor of the latter. This game is no exception, despite a Ravens loss hurting New England’s strength of schedule tiebreaker. However, the Baltimore is a direct competitor for playoff seeding so wins and losses are the most important thing. | ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV

