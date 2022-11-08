Fantasy Football Review: Patriots defense shows up in Week 9

Week 9 featured one of the greatest fantasy performances of all time and a multitude of disappointments.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 9 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

RB Joe Mixon (55.1), QB Justin Fields (42.72), WR Davante Adams (36.6), QB Patrick Mahomes (34.14), RB Kenneth Walker III (27.9), WR Tyreek Hill (27.3), WR Cooper Kupp (26.8), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (26.6), DST Patriots (26.0), WR Justin Jefferson (25.5)

Justin Fields has been really good as of late and put up video game numbers on Sunday as he delivered a 42.72-point fantasy performance. Patrick Mahomes also had a sensational game as he had a 34.14.

The star of the week, however, was Joe Mixon. The Cincinnati. Bengals running back had one of the greatest fantasy performances of all time as he had a 55.1 on five total touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III continues to impress behind a two-touchdown performance that led to a 27.9 in fantasy. Travis Etienne Jr. also had two touchdowns which resulted in a 26.6.

The best collective day came from the wide receivers as the big names put up big numbers. Davante Adams had a massive day after having just one catch last week and put up a 36.6. Tyreek Hill has consistently been on this list, and he remains with a 27.3. Cooper Kupp was questionable all week and that did not matter as he still finished with 26.8 points, while Justin Jefferson looked as if he was going to have an even bigger day but a 25.5 still puts him here.

Additionally, the New England Patriots defense just flat-out dominated the Indianapolis Colts offense. It was so bad that they fired their coach just one day later. The performance was good for 26.0 points.

Busted

DST Panthers (-6.0), DST Bears (-4.0), QB PJ Walker (-3.04), DST Raiders (-1.0), TE Tyler Higbee (0.0), TE Tyler Conklin (1.7), TE Evan Engram (1.8), RB D’Onta Foreman (4.1), WR DeVonta Smith (4.2), WR DJ Moore (4.4), TE Kyle Pitts (4.7), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (5.2), WR Gabe Davis (5.3), RB David Montgomery (5.4), RB Deon Jackson (5.6), RB Aaron Jones (6.5), RB Antonio Gibson (6.7), WR Jakobi Meyers (7.4), RB De’Andre Swift (8.0), RB Raheem Mostert (8.6), WR Mike Evans (9,0), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.5)

The only real quarterback bust was Carolina’s P.J. Walker who had a -3.04 and was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield to end the game.

D’Onta Foreman was a major letdown after a three-touchdown week as he registered just 4.1 points. David Montgomery continues to struggle a bit and had just 5.4 points, while Deon Jackson was not much better at 5.6. Aaron Jones left with an injury but had just 6.5 points before it. Antonio Gibson continues to underperform in a committee of running backs as he had a 6.7. De’Andre Swift and Raheem Mostert were not complete busts but definitely underperformed with an 8.0 and 8.6, respectively.

DeVonta Smith is one of the most unpredictable receivers in the league as he seems to either be in the boom group or here on the bust list every week. He had a 4.2 against Houston on Thursday night.

Also, can we please get D.J. Moore a quarterback? He had just 4.4 points. Michael Pittman Jr. could not get going either and posted a 5.2, while Gabe Davis was not much better with a 5.3. Jakobi Meyers had a 7.4 and fumbled against the Colts. Mike Evans and Amon-Ra St. Brown both need to hit double digits as they had just 9.0 and 9.5.

Man, the tight end position continues to be a major letdown. Tyler Higbee who has been a more consistent player had a 0.0. Tyler Conklin had a 1.7 after a two-touchdown game last week. Evan Engram had just 1.8 points in an offense that had a big comeback victory while Kyle Pitts is always in bust land unless he scores a touchdown; he had just 4.7 points.

The Panthers had the worst day out of all the defenses as they had a -6.0, largely due to going up against Joe Mixon. The Bears faced the explosive Dolphins and had a -4.0. A team that is seemingly always on the bust list is the Raiders, who scored a -1.0 this week.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

It is not too often that the best fantasy performers from a game you won by 23 points are your defense and kicker. That, however, was the case on Sunday for the Patriots.

The defense registered a 26.0 behind a pick-six and nine sacks. Kicker Nick Folk, meanwhile, had a big day as well as he put up a 17.0 point. Rhamondre Stevenson was right there with a 16.0-point performance mainly due to his touchdown reception.

It was an underwhelming day for the rest of the New England players. The three starting wide receivers all struggled as Tyquan Thornton had just 1.5, Kendrick Bourne had a 4.2 and Meyers had a 7.4 as mentioned earlier.