Midterm elections are taking place in the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the New England Patriots want people to exercise their right to vote. On the eve of the election, the team shared a clip on its social media platforms encouraging a participation in the democratic process.

Team captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater as well as linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley starred in the short video:

Go out and vote.



Additional voting information at: https://t.co/phBKTQ6J8E pic.twitter.com/WRuDre8WMo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2022

“Regardless of what your believes are or what your stance is, it’s important that you exercise your right to vote,” Slater said in the video. “Men and women have died over the course of the history of our country in order for us to have the right to vote. So, let’s go out there and exercise that right and vote.”

“Go out there and make sure that you’re heard,” added McCourty. “Voting is so important because it gives us an opportunity to all use our voices. Use your platform, go out there and vote, get to know what’s going on. Vote in person, vote by mail, figure it out, take a friend with you, take a co-worker, on your lunch break, when you get off, find a time to vote. It’s so important. Please, just do your part and go vote.”

35 of 100 Senate seats and all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs on Tuesday. Additionally, 39 gubernatorial races will be held while several other local issues are on the ballot as well.

The NFL and NFLPA are actively supporting the electoral process through their NFL Votes platform. A league-wide, nonpartisan initiative, NFL Votes was founded in Aug. 2020 with a focus on voter education, registration, and activation — encouraging civic engagement among players, coaches and fans alike.