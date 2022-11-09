Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Nine weeks into the season, the 2022 New England Patriots are in a similar position as their 2021 version. After starting both years 1-3, they won four of their next five games to improve to 5-4 and move right back into the playoff conversation.

However, the general feel surrounding this team appears to be a different one this season. The general optimism surrounding has been replaced with questions, mainly about an offense led by sophomore quarterback Mac Jones and first-time play-caller Matt Patricia. Frankly, the unit is a mess right now and has struggled for much of the season.

SB Nation’s Reacts numbers, measuring fan confidence each week, reflect this: last week’s survey showed that 45 percent of Patriots fans are feeling good about the direction of the team. One year ago, with the team having the same record, that number stood at 91 percent.

Of course, no two seasons in the NFL are alike, but the significant difference over a 12-month span shows that expectations have not been met by the 2022 Patriots. The question is whether or not we will see improvement, both in the team’s performance (particularly on offense) and by extension the fan base’s feelings about the current state of affairs.

