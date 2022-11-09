New England Patriots links 11/09/22 - Offense strugg-a-ling ahead of Jets matchup

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar analyzes how the Patriots can get the offense back on track during the Bye week. /Good read.
- Mike Dussault’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick (21 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. Colts. (3.50 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Colts takeaways, fixing the offense, midseason stats roundup. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s State of the Patriots address: A deep dive into where New England stands at the Bye week.
- Dakota Randall calls attention to the importance of the Week 11 Pats-Jets rematch that might wind up determining the NFL playoff fates of both teams.
- Dakota Randall passes along a report that the Jets will likely be without DT Sheldon Rankins (dislocated elbow) when they visit the Patriots In Week 11.
- Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2022 midseason report card: Offense.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) The standout Patriots unit that nobody’s talking about in 2022: A look at how the main contributors to the special teams unit are doing.
- Mark Daniels says Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies.
- Mark Daniels takes a look at the toughest matchups for the Patriots defense remaining on the schedule.
- Matt Dolloff identifies one thing the Patriots offense can hang its hat on at the bye: TE Hunter Henry took another step forward. He and Jones continue to build toward restoring their chemistry from 2021.
- Tom E. Curran says the offense looks horrific and there may not be an easy fix.
- Khari Thompson says the Patriots’ offense is a mess, and Matt Patricia’s play-calling deserves some blame.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Patriots red zone woes continue in victory over the Colts.
- Khari Thompson notes Bill Belichick pushed back against the latest criticism of Mac Jones and has been more willing to defend his QB.
- Tony Massarotti presents the mounting case against Mac Jones.
- Scott Zolak counters that Mac Jones isn’t ruined, he’s just been stunted.
- Dakota Randall highlights Trent Brown offering some updated thoughts on the Patriots O-Line coaching setup.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick acknowledged Colts LB Shaq Leonard called out offensive plays in Sunday’s game.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Questionable roster cut by Belichick looks like right choice.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) AFC East standings after Week nine.
- Nick O’Malley reports former Patriots WR Malcolm Perry, who retired from NFL to serve in Navy, has Bill Belichick’s respect.
- Nick O’Malley catches up with how some former Pats are doing across the league. Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Pats performance vs. the Colts, then take a look ahead to the second-half of the season. (41 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats Week 9 win over the Colts. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kyle Hightower (AP Pro32) Patriots head into bye with chance to make noise in division.
- Doric Sam (Bleacher Report) NFL playoff scenarios 2022-23: Standings, matchups to watch entering Week 10.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned from each team in Week 9. Patriots: The offense is still searching for a consistent passing game; More.
- Ryan Glasspiegel (NY Post) Tom Brady watches Bill Belichick, Patriots ‘every week.’
- Analysts (NFL.com) 2022 NFL midseason award predictions. Defensive Player of the Year: Matthew Judon gets 1 vote (out of 24)
- Tyler Dragon (USA Today) Week 9 NFL coaching grades: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL moves Chiefs-Chargers to Sunday night in Week 11. /Can we enact a flex option for Thursday Night Football?
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings, Week 10. No Pats.
Loading comments...