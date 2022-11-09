 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 11/09/22 - Offense strugg-a-ling ahead of Jets matchup

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Kadlick’s State of the Patriots address: A deep dive into where New England stands at the Bye week.
  • Dakota Randall calls attention to the importance of the Week 11 Pats-Jets rematch that might wind up determining the NFL playoff fates of both teams.
  • Dakota Randall passes along a report that the Jets will likely be without DT Sheldon Rankins (dislocated elbow) when they visit the Patriots In Week 11.
  • Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2022 midseason report card: Offense.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) The standout Patriots unit that nobody’s talking about in 2022: A look at how the main contributors to the special teams unit are doing.
  • Mark Daniels says Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies.
  • Mark Daniels takes a look at the toughest matchups for the Patriots defense remaining on the schedule.
  • Matt Dolloff identifies one thing the Patriots offense can hang its hat on at the bye: TE Hunter Henry took another step forward. He and Jones continue to build toward restoring their chemistry from 2021.
  • Tom E. Curran says the offense looks horrific and there may not be an easy fix.
  • Khari Thompson says the Patriots’ offense is a mess, and Matt Patricia’s play-calling deserves some blame.
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) Patriots red zone woes continue in victory over the Colts.
  • Khari Thompson notes Bill Belichick pushed back against the latest criticism of Mac Jones and has been more willing to defend his QB.
  • Tony Massarotti presents the mounting case against Mac Jones.
  • Scott Zolak counters that Mac Jones isn’t ruined, he’s just been stunted.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Trent Brown offering some updated thoughts on the Patriots O-Line coaching setup.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick acknowledged Colts LB Shaq Leonard called out offensive plays in Sunday’s game.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Questionable roster cut by Belichick looks like right choice.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) AFC East standings after Week nine.
  • Nick O’Malley reports former Patriots WR Malcolm Perry, who retired from NFL to serve in Navy, has Bill Belichick’s respect.
  • Nick O’Malley catches up with how some former Pats are doing across the league. Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Pats performance vs. the Colts, then take a look ahead to the second-half of the season. (41 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats Week 9 win over the Colts. (40 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Kyle Hightower (AP Pro32) Patriots head into bye with chance to make noise in division.
  • Doric Sam (Bleacher Report) NFL playoff scenarios 2022-23: Standings, matchups to watch entering Week 10.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned from each team in Week 9. Patriots: The offense is still searching for a consistent passing game; More.
  • Ryan Glasspiegel (NY Post) Tom Brady watches Bill Belichick, Patriots ‘every week.’
  • Analysts (NFL.com) 2022 NFL midseason award predictions. Defensive Player of the Year: Matthew Judon gets 1 vote (out of 24)
  • Tyler Dragon (USA Today) Week 9 NFL coaching grades: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL moves Chiefs-Chargers to Sunday night in Week 11. /Can we enact a flex option for Thursday Night Football?
  • David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings, Week 10. No Pats.

