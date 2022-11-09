David Andrews returns to Patriots’ practice on Wednesday

The New England Patriots took the practice fields on Wednesday for their lone practice of the bye week, and starting center David Andrews was back on the field.

The Patriots offensive line has taken a major step backwards the past two weeks without Andrews - who suffered a concussion in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. His return should help stabilize the interior of the offensive line, including rookie Cole Strange - who has been in-and-out of the lineup with Andrews sidelined.

Besides Andrews, running back Damien Harris was present for the media portion of practice as well. Harris missed last week’s game with an illness after logging a lone limited practice on Friday.

While Andrews did return, left tackle Trent Brown was not spotted. Brown appeared to be a bit under the weather speaking with the media on Tuesday, so perhaps nothing alarming heading into the bye.

Along with Brown, wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) remained out while Davon Godchaux was a new absence. Parker - who suffered a knee injury against the Jets - was spotted out of uniform wearing a knee sleeve.

Additionally, linebacker Jamie Collins, offensive lineman Kody Russey, tight end Matt Sokol, and long snapper Joe Cardona seemed to be donning the black Practice Player of the Week jerseys.

With the bye on deck, the Patriots will not be releasing an injury report Wednesday afternoon. Players are off Thursday through Sunday before being expected back on the practice fields on Monday.